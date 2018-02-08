Naomi Campbell is putting pregnancy rumors to rest with not one, but TWO, beautiful bikini photos.

The supermodel, 48, posted the pics on Instagram Wednesday and Thursday – and needless to say, she looks stunning!

Speculation over whether Campbell was pregnant surfaced after her reported boyfriend Skepta posted a sonogram photo to his Instagram Monday.

The first photo shows Campbell standing confidently on a yacht in a tiny black triangle bikini (with no baby bump in sight).

She paired the look with a matching head wrap, sunglasses and body jewelry.

"HAPPY 1st Of AUGUST MY LOVES," she captioned the photo.

The second bikini pic shows Campbell and fellow model Adwoa Aboah, sporting revealing, hot pink numbers in celebration of British bi-annual style magazine Love's 10th birthday.

HAPPY 10th BIRTHDAY @THELOVEMAGAZINE," Campbell wrote in the photo's caption with heart emojis. "WISHING YOU MANY MORE"

Campbell appeared to defy age in the photo, which showed off her toned stomach, legs and arms alongside her 26-year-old modeling partner.

More: Sofia Vergara, 46, looks flawless in leopard bikini on vacation

More: Jennifer Lopez sports tiny bikini and rock-hard abs on 49th birthday

35 trendy swimsuits you'll want to rock this summer

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com