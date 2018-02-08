MoviePass hasn’t had a great couple of weeks.

Late last week, the ticketing service experienced a temporary outage because it ran out of cash, followed by another outage Monday. It raised prices and limited movie selection on Tuesday, and its parent company's stock, Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY), is currently valued at 13 cents per share despite a reverse stock split the previous week.

But the company says it isn’t worried, releasing a statement Thursday claiming "we're still standing."

Launched in 2011, MoviePass is a service that allows subscribers to pay a flat fee every month to see multiple movies. While that monthly price had been $9.95, MoviePass announced Tuesday that customers will soon have to pay $14.95 and would have limited availability to see blockbuster films.

Despite this measure, MoviePass’s value has continued to tumble, and many have criticized the once-red-hot company.

Yet, the company remains defiant, saying it is here to stay. “To paraphrase Mark Twain: Talk of our demise is greatly exaggerated,” the company said in a statement.

The ticket subscription service took credit for renewed interest in watching movies in theaters, noting “any crowing about the uptick in box office receipts this summer season should include the fact that a significant percentage of that total is directly attributable to MoviePass subscribers.”

MoviePass also said as much as 6 percent of the industry’s total box office receipts can be linked to its subscribers.

The company went on to attribute its recent issues to the “unprecedented growth in a business that just 12 months ago did not exist.”

Users had mixed reactions on social media to MoviePass' announcement. While some poked fun at it, others noted that it failed to address user concerns.

It's generally not a good sign when a company has to issue a press release saying they're not dead. https://t.co/WNwa6iZBfV — Eddy Elfenbein (@EddyElfenbein) August 2, 2018

“We’re still standing.” Bro your app was literally not working last night... — Mark (@Mr_PandaBear) August 2, 2018

Follow USA TODAY intern Ben Tobin on Twitter: @TobinBen

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. The startup that lets customers watch a movie a day at theaters for just $10 a month, is limiting new customers to just four movies a month. The move comes as customers and industry experts question the sustainability of MoviePass business model. Because MoviePass is paying most theaters the full price of the ticket, the service is in the red with just one or two movies in a month. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) ORG XMIT: NY110

DARRON CUMMINGS/AP

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com