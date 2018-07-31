USP NEWS: CARR FIRE S A OTH USA CA
Firefighters monitor fire movement as it crosses Highway 299 in Redding, Calif., on July 30, 2018.
REDDING, Calif. – Cliff Allen knows all too well the challenges 10,000 firefighters are facing Tuesday as they combat more than a dozen fires raging across California.

Firefighters battling intense heat, strong winds and even "firenadoes" reported promising headway on the largest blaze, a deadly inferno that has scorched more than 160 square miles in and around this Northern California town. 

But more than 25,000 people remain evacuated from their homes. The so-called Carr Fire, which has resulted in six deaths, has become the ninth-most destructive fire in state history, and it was only 23% contained.

Two other wildfires are threatening 10,000 homes to the north. And parts of Yosemite National Park remain closed as firefighters battle a blaze there.

Allen, who now serves as president of Sacramento-based Cal Fire Local 2881, battled fires like those for 30 years.

"You are talking about 16-hour, maybe 24-hour shifts in areas where the temperature is more than 100 degrees without fire," he said. "Add to that the radiant heat from the fire. It's all about smoke and sweat and grit."

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations
A fire vehicle is surrounded by flames as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on July 1, 2018.
Firefighters scramble to get control as flames from the Pawnee fire jump across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
A water dropping helicopter works the scene as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
A tree ignites as firefighters attempt to stop flames from the Pawnee fire from jumping across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on June 25, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes as major wildfires encroached on an area of Northern California still recovering from severe blazes in recent years.
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif.
A tree burns in Lake County, Calif.
The Pawnee Fire burns down the mountain near Spring Valley, Calif.
Homes on Wolf Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif., were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire.
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
A vehicle scorched by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as they raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
In this photo provided by the Cal Fire Communications, firefighters battle a wildfire in an area northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Firefighter Richard Cotter battles a wildfire on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018., near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
A structure leveled by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Firefighters work to contain a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif. on June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others as the fire raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
Kevin Clark helps to protect his brother's store as a wildfire burned and surrounded the area in Spring Valley, Calif.
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
A Cal Fire helicopter helps battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
A Cal Fire incident management team discusses the plan to battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
Horses roam in a pasture as Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
An inmate crew battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns in the Spring Valley area, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, Calif. The Pawnee Fire broke out on June 23, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, is one of four wildfires burning in largely rural areas as wind and heat gripped a swath of California from San Jose to the Oregon border.
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.

Firefighters keep an "out-of-county bag" handy for when the call comes to fight a major blaze, he said. It's at least 10 days of clothes, snacks and other essentials, Allen said. On the fire line, they wear lightweight, flame-resistant "nomex" gear and carry packs with collapsible emergency fire shelters and plenty of water or sports drinks for when they are away from their truck.

"The intense heat adds to the fatigue factor, and nothing is more important than hydration," Allen says. "That and adrenaline can take you a long way."

The Carr Fire has destroyed more than 800 homes. It was still growing late Monday, but the pace had slowed. And the growth of the fire was moving away from the town of 92,000 people.

"As you know, this is a monster of a fire we're dealing with," incident commander Bret Gouvea told worried residents gathered Monday at the Redding Civic Auditorium. "We're going to see this through to the end."

The fires in Mendicino and Lake Counties, grouped as one fire by state officials, had burned more than 36 square miles late Monday and were only 5 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. Seven homes were destroyed and thousands of people have been warned to evacuate.

"The fire continues to burn aggressively when in alignment with wind, fuel and topography," Cal Fire said in a statement. "Weather conditions will continue to challenge firefighters as hot, dry and windy conditions persist."

Near Yosemite, the Ferguson Fire had burned 90 square miles and was 30 percent contained. The fire was blamed for two deaths and seven injuries. There was some good news: Yosemite National Park planned to reopen Yosemite Valley to all visitors late Friday.

Bacon reported from McLean, Va. Chapman reports for the Redding (Calif.) Record Searchlight.

