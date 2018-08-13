Air travelers faced delays and cancellations in the Northeast on Monday as storms fired up across the region.

Nationwide, more than 1,260 flights had been canceled and another 7,170 delayed as of 10:05 p.m. ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

The disruptions were concentrated at a handful of busy Northeast airports, including hubs for several big U.S. carriers. Delays and cancellations in the region often ripple out to other airports across the nation.

At New York’s LaGuardia airport, more than 300 combined departures and arrivals were canceled as of 10 p.m. ET and even more delayed. Those tallies meant more than half of the entire day’s schedule at the airport was either late or canceled, according to FlightAware.

Newark’s Liberty International Airport faced similar problems. Nearly 30 percent of the airport’s Monday schedule was delayed while about 18 percent of the day’s flights were canceled, FlightAware calculated.

The Philadelphia, New York JFK, Washington Reagan National, Baltimore/Washington, Washington Dulles and Boston Logan airports also had above-average delay and cancellation numbers. More than 30% of all flights were delayed at some of those airports.

Delays also spilled outside the region, likely a mix of cascading disruptions from the East and from the expanding reach of pop-up thunderstorms across the East on Monday. Detroit, Charlotte and Atlanta were among other big airports where close to 10 percent of the day's flights were delayed.

Fliers also faced late flights in Dallas/Fort Worth, where about one-third of Monday's flights were running late as storms fired up there, too.

In anticipation of the poor weather in the Northeast, the nation’s four biggest airlines – American, Delta, Southwest and United – each had flexible-rebooking policies in place for airports in the greater New York City area.

The details varied by carrier, though they generally allowed Monday customers to make one change to their itineraries without paying a change fee or – with some restrictions – a recalculated fare. Southwest's rebooking policy also included the Philadelphia, Washington and Baltimore airports.

To the west, off-and-on arrival delays at San Francisco appear to have cleared.

