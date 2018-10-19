Jayme Closs

Courtesy of the Barron County Sheriff's Department

BARRON, Wis. — A 100-person search party and some 800 tips still have not led Barron County authorities to Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old girl missing since her parents were found shot to death in their home early Monday.

Police from Wausau sent a school resource officer and therapy dog Thursday to help Barron students cope with the mysterious disappearance of a schoolmate and double murder in their community.

The state justice department's Office of School Safety also plans to send a team of counselors by the end of the week.

Barron residents James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, were found dead about 1 a.m. Monday after police responded to a cellphone call to 911 from inside the home. Their daughter Jayme was nowhere to be found.

The incident, and the fact that authorities still don't know what transpired in the Closs home Sunday night, has rattled the quiet town of fewer than 3,500 people.

“We don’t know anything and that’s hard,” said Cyndi Bragg, who owns InFocus Eyewear in Barron and has lived in the area for 25 years.

Volunteers search a ditch near Barron, Wisconsin, on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, looking for any evidence related to missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs. The girl hasn't been seen since before her parents were discovered shot to death early Monday in the family home.

Haley BeMiller/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

She said the whole community is on edge and “stuck in limbo” as they await more information. Meanwhile, she’s told her children to be aware of their surroundings, and her family is taking extra care to lock their door.

On Thursday afternoon, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald posted a plea on Facebook for 100 "able-bodied volunteers" to help in the search for evidence related to her disappearance. The volunteers then spread out to search specific areas near the community.

The sheriff called it a "routine search for articles of evidentiary value." Two hours after the search began, he posted a Facebook update that said nothing had been found related to Jayme's disappearance.

One of the volunteers out in the field was Ashley Vandenvrink, who lives roughly 30 minutes from Barron. Volunteers were looking for just about anything that might seem suspicious, she said.

Vandenvrink is a mother of four, which inspired her to help with the search.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “That could’ve been my daughter. That could’ve been anybody’s kid.”

Fitzgerald also wrote that the sheriff's office had received more than 800 tips since Monday morning and asked that people with information to call 855-744-3879.

Badge, the Wausau Police Department's trained therapy dog, awaits her chance to help students in Barron cope with the disappearance of 13-year-old schoolmate Jayme Closs.

Haley BeMiller/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven, whose department was affected by a mass shooting in March 2017 that drew national attention, said he was eager to help Barron — though the communities are more than two hours apart.

"There comes a time in every community when help is needed; we have certainly experienced that need for help,” Bliven said in a statement.

Wausau School Resource Officer Nick Stetzer visited the Barron schools with his therapy dog, Badge. Stetzer said students and staff enjoyed seeing the dog and one girl even asked if she could take Badge home with her.

Trauma is difficult for everyone to handle, Stetzer said, but the therapy dog can provide love to anyone without judgment.

“A couple seconds of relief of petting the dog and not thinking about stuff definitely helps when it comes to trauma,” he said.

Wausau School Resource Officer Nick Stetzer works with his therapy dog, Badge, outside Barron schools on Thursday, Oct. 18. Stetzer and Badge visited with students and staff reeling from the disappearance of schoolmate Jayme Closs and the shooting deaths of her parents, James and Denise Closs.

Haley BeMiller/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Kristen Devitt, director of the state's Office of School Safety, said the additional counseling and therapy resources can help the community now and going forward. The office is working with Barron County Human Services on crisis response so the county can eventually take on that role full time.

Trying to cope with the traumatic losses in Barron is frightening and anxiety-producing for local residents, Devitt said.

“There isn’t anyone in this community that this hasn’t touched,” she said.

The Wisconsin Safe and Healthy Schools Training & Technical Assistance Center will also provide training to school staff and counselors on trauma-informed practices and PREPaRE, which outlines how school professionals can provide mental health support in a crisis.

All services will be funded through an emergency grant from the state justice department, according to Attorney General Brad Schimel.

Investigators use a canine Tuesday to help search the grounds near the Closs home in Barron.

TZ Kha/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

