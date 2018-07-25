MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee police officer was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect wanted on drug and gun offenses, Police Chief Alfonso Morales said Wednesday.

The suspect has been arrested and was not wounded in the shooting, Morales said.

The fatal shooting is the second line of duty death of a Milwaukee police officer this summer.

Officers had gone to to check for a person wanted on drug and gun violations at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Morales said.

The officers found the suspect who then fired shots at the officers, the chief said.

In the exchange of gunfire, one officer, a 17-year department veteran, was wounded.

“I’m saddened to inform you that the officer that was injured did not make it today," Morales said, his voice catching.

"And it's a difficult time for the Police Department," he said, adding the officer "was well loved by the department and a friend of mine."

Morales stressed the information was preliminary and could change as the investigation unfolded.

A Milwaukee police officer was shot Wednesday evening and is being taken to Froedtert Hospital.

Taylor Palmby / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The officer was taken to Froedtert Hospital, according to Milwaukee Fire Deputy Chief David Votsis.

One other person was wounded in the shooting, Votsis said.

Officers swarmed the scene in Metcalfe Park after the shooting, marking off streets with tape and cones.

Officers also could be seen at the doors of Froedtert Hospital.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett responded to the scene in Metcalfe Park and asked every resident to pray for the families of the city's police officers.

Milwaukee Police are on the scene of a critical incident where an officer was shot. Suspect is in custody. Media is to stage on 27th and North Ave for escort to 6:30p briefing location. pic.twitter.com/dhGugwbtXI — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) July 25, 2018

"Words cannot describe the sorrow and anger I feel at this moment," Barrett said.

"This officer had been on the department a long time. Well respected, well liked, and was doing what he was hired to do – to protect us," he said.

The shooting comes nearly two months after the death of another Milwaukee police officer.

Charles "Chuckie" Irvine Jr. was killed after the squad car he was in crashed during a pursuit of a reckless driver.

Irvine was a passenger in the squad car and his partner, the driver, also was injured. The fleeing driver was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges.

Irvine was the first Milwaukee officer killed in the line of duty in 22 years.

Contributing: Mary Spicuzza, Jesse Garza and Samantha West of the Journal Sentinel

