Hurricane Michael formed Monday morning in the Caribbean Sea and is heading for a landfall as a major hurricane with 120-mph winds along the Gulf Coast by midweek.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said. Steady to rapid strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Michael is forecast to become a major hurricane by Tuesday or Tuesday night.

"Michael could produce three life-threatening hazards along portions of the northeastern Gulf Coast: storm surge, heavy rainfall, and hurricane-force winds," according to the hurricane center.

A hurricane watch has been posted for the Florida Gulf Coast, all the way from the Alabama-Florida border to Suwannee River, Florida. A storm surge of up to 12 feet is forecast for a large section of the Florida coast.

According to the hurricane center, a potential impact from a Category 3 hurricane is that "electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes."

As the storm approached, Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared an emergency in 26 counties Sunday night including Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

“Take this seriously and keep your family safe,” Scott said from Bay County Monday morning. “We know that a storm like Michael can be devastating and deadly.”

Scott said 500 Florida National Guard members had been activated for planning, logistics and response to the storm and another 5,000 stood at the ready.

"Do not take a chance on storm surge," Scott said. "This storm will be life threatening and really dangerous. This is coming very fast."

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee said "this is a storm to definitely take very seriously. Storm preparations should be rushed to completion today and Tuesday."

Monday morning, Michael was centered about 50 miles off the western tip of Cuba, and about 140 miles east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico. It was moving to the north at 10 mph.

After the storm moves inland, it could dump additional unwanted rain on the Carolinas, which were battered by Florence in September. "Areas hit hard by Florence may face disruptions to ongoing cleanup efforts or renewed flooding depending on the track of the storm," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski said.

Michael is the seventh hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific, Hurricane Sergio was spinning about 1,300 miles southwest of Mexico's Baja Peninsula. It's forecast to move toward the Baja this week, eventually making landfall as a tropical storm by week's end.

And in non-hurricane weather news, heavy rain from a separate system is forecast to drench the central U.S. on Monday, with flash flooding possible in portions of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Contributing: Karl Etters, the Tallahassee Democrat

