A secret mass burial site containing at least 166 skulls has been discovered, Mexican officials announced Thursday. The site is one of the largest mass graves found to date in the country.

The bodies — found in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz — had been buried for at least two years, according to a translation of a release from the State of Veracruz's prosecutor's office.

The region has been the site of bloody conflict between drug cartels, and the area has suffered from waves of extortion and kidnapping.

Officials have found clothes, personal possessions and other skeletal remains at the site, but skulls were used for counting purposes. Investigators discovered about 32 burial pits at the site.

State prosecutor Jorge Winckler said that the location of the graves would not be disclosed for security reasons.

Relatives of missing persons will have access to a photographic record of clothes, IDs and accessories found in the graves, a release says.

Hundreds of bodies have been found in burial pits in Veracruz before — 253 skulls were discovered in 2016 and 2017.

Aug. 10: Woman in her 80s caught smuggling $870,000 worth of heroin, border protection says

July 26: Colombian drug cartel puts out $70,000 hit on a dog

Around 29,000 murders were recorded in Mexico last year, a record high, according to a July Congressional Research Center report. That comes as previously stable Mexican drug cartels have been violently splintering.

Victims often include cartel members and people who are resisting recruitment into cartels, the BBC reports. Relatives of disappeared people have criticized the Mexican government, saying more could be done to help them locate loved ones, according to the publication.

More than 5,000 people are believed to have gone missing between 2010 and 2016 in the state of Veracruz alone, according to the Congressional Research Center report. 

Contributing: The Associated Press.

The day in pictures
01 / 09
Iranian victims of the earthquake mourn and try to get closer to the body of a relative around the wreckage of their home in Pole-Zahab, Iran on Nov. 13, 2017. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Iran's Kermanshah province bordering Iraq has killed over 328 inhabitants and left at least another 3,950 injured, Iranian authorities said.
02 / 09
President Trump, center, reacts as he does the "ASEAN-way handshake" with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, left, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on stage during the opening ceremony at the ASEAN Summit at the Cultural Center of the Philippines, Nov. 13, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. Trump initially did the handshake incorrectly. Trump is on a five-country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.
03 / 09
Police hose down protesters as they try to march to the venue of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on Nov 13, 2017, where President Trump is attending. World leaders are in the Philippines' capital for two days of summits.
04 / 09
(From L) Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, former French President Francois Hollande and former Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve release balloons at Paris 11th district town hall on Nov. 13, 2017, during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the Paris attacks of November 2015 in which 130 people were killed. France on Nov. 13, 2017 marks two years since its worst ever terror attacks, when jihadists killed 130 people in Paris and injured hundreds of others.
05 / 09
Indian schoolgirls are covered in a sheet in an effort to protect themselves from heavy smog as they are driven to school on a scooter after three days off due to the air pollution in Amritsar on Nov. 13, 2017. Large swathes of north India and Pakistan see a spike in pollution at the onset of winter due to crop burning and the fact that cooler air traps particulates close to the ground, preventing them from dispersing -- a phenomenon known as inversion.
06 / 09
This general picture taken by a drone camera shows Indonesian officers from Nature Conservation Agency (BKSDA) and environmental activists trying to refloat nine stranded sperm whales in Banda Aceh on Nov. 13, 2017.
07 / 09
Pakistan Coast Guards officials throw bottles of liquor before crushing them on the outskirts of Karachi on Nov. 13, 2017. The Pakistan Coast Guards, one of the drug control agency, destroyed hundreds of illicit liquor bottles and drugs smuggled into the country.
08 / 09
An Afghan laborer unloads a sack of coal from a truck at a coal yard in Kabul on Nov. 13, 2017.
09 / 09
A nordic walker passes an alley of trees near the village of Marktoberdorf, Germany, after a first onset of winter in Bavaria with temperatures near the freezing point on Nov. 13, 2017.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com