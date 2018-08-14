Authorities say the two men who were killed early Sunday morning following a deadly road rage fight have been identified.
The Sacramento Bee reports Monday that 37-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Carrasco allegedly chased and beat 39-year-old Jason Dykes after their cars collided about 3:45 a.m. Sunday on California’s Interstate 5.
Sacramento police say witnesses reported seeing Rodriguez-Carrasco use a bat or pipe to hit Dykes, who died after suffering apparent blunt force trauma.
Rodriguez-Carrasco reportedly continued to hit other vehicles with the weapon, and he was later fatally struck by a third passing vehicle.
The men were identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
