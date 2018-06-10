Melania Trump looks out over Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya on Oct. 5, 2018.

Melania Trump is getting a lot of attention over a hat she wore during her visit to Africa this week – and not in a good way.

The first lady is being criticized for wearing a white pith helmet, the style of which has historical links to colonial rule in Africa.

Trump wore the helmet during a safari at the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday.

People on social media were quick to draw comparisons between Trump's look and colonizer garb.

"That colonial hat! Let them eat cake Melania," one Twitter user shared.

That colonial hat! Let them eat cake Melania! pic.twitter.com/5dYMRxVDCM — ellmogotsi (@ellmogotsi1) October 6, 2018

"Colonizer outfit! What was she bloody thinking, showing up in Africa in this outfit. The photo on the left is from 1935," another tweeted. "The lack of understanding cultural norms, and mores baffles me. Melania Trump an her 'Be Best.'"

Colonizer outfit! What was she bloody thinking, showing up in Africa in this outfit. The photo on the left is from 1935. The lack of understanding cultural norms, and mores baffles me. Melania Trump an her "Be Best." 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/dAppWarbY9 — Aila (@aKahlfuss) October 6, 2018

"Melania thinks she’s Meryl Streep in Out of Africa," another tweeted.

Melania thinks she’s Meryl Streep in Out of Africa. pic.twitter.com/0l7NP4y5z4 — Allison F.🦉 (@ablington) October 6, 2018

"Melania Trump went on a safari in Kenya wearing a pith helmet - a symbol of European colonial rule across Africa," one user tweeted with a face-palm emoji.

Melania Trump went on a safari in Kenya wearing a pith helmet - a symbol of European colonial rule across Africa 🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JSvNghTs3p — Hamza Mohamed (@Hamza_Africa) October 6, 2018

"Ooh, I'm in Africa - let's play colonial dress-up! C R I N G E," another tweeted.

Ooh, I'm in Africa - let's play colonial dress-up! C R I N G E. Melania Trump Raises Eyebrows in Africa With Another White Hat https://t.co/VrApt9r9ts pic.twitter.com/7Oqly1KRIQ — Wendy M 🌵🎈🌵 (@Wendymoor) October 6, 2018

"This is Melania Trump wearing a colonial hat in kenya..This represents the impearism of the west on Africa yet she chose it," another said.

This is Melania Trump wearing a colonial hat in kenya..This represents the impearism of the west on Africa yet she chose it pic.twitter.com/CJBlPhNIO4 — MATOKE🇰🇪 (@its_stanmato) October 6, 2018

"Personally, I think the US First Lady's decision to wear a pith helmet is appropriate," another person said, before grilling the first lady's style choice. "The regime she's representing in Kenya is a white supremacist one whose policies & ideological grounding are a continuation of earlier forms of imperialism, represented by the pith helmet."

Personally, I think the US First Lady's decision to wear a pith helmet is appropriate. The regime she's representing in Kenya is a white supremacist one whose policies & ideological grounding are a continuation of earlier forms of imperialism, represented by the pith helmet. 6/ — ⚽️ is a Country (@FutbolsaCountry) October 5, 2018

This isn't the first time Trump has been discussed on social media for her style choices. In April, her white suit and hat combo earned her comparisons to Beyonce and Olivia Pope from "Scandal."

