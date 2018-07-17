Items from the McDonald's Throwback Collection.

Would you like a free shirt with those fries?

This Throwback Thursday, Happy Meals won't be the only McDonald's meals that come with prizes.

For the fast-food chain's second Global McDelivery Day, free swag will be up for grabs with online orders $5 or more placed through Uber Eats.

#McDelivery Day is back 7/19 which means getting down with new gear. Order your faves on @UberEats and get swag at 10:30am* local time, while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/InGxaBsNvN — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 12, 2018

The exclusive merchandise – not available for purchase – comes from the chain's '90s-inspired Throwback Collection and includes Golden Arches shirts, World Famous Fries and Big Mac socks, bandanas, pins and more.

“When you order McDelivery on July 19 and treat your stomach to a Big Mac, you can also treat your feet to a pair of Big Mac socks,” McDonald's posted on its McDelivery website.

The freebies will be available on a first come, first served basis, starting at lunch time, which is 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. depending on what time the lunch menu is served at participating restaurants.

When placing the order, add an item from the collection to your Uber Eats basket with the rest of the order. Uber Eats booking fee applies.

For a full list of participating locations and areas, go to McDeliveryatMcDonalds.com.

McDonald's delivery service is available in 12,000 locations around the world.

