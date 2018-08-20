A massive whale had washed up near the seaside town of Duxbury, Massachusetts, Monday morning, setting off an investigation as police asked the public to stay away from the area.

The deceased whale, shown in a photograph published online by the Duxbury Police Department, dwarfed a large pickup parked alongside it on Duxbury Beach.

"Please stay away so Marine Biologists and Duxbury officials tend to the matter," police said in a series of tweets. Staffers from Boston's New England Aquarium also arrived on scene, the department added.

Aquarium spokesman Tony LaCasse identified the whale as a fin whale, known also as a finback, estimated to be about 55 feet in length, Boston.com reported.

The whale will be buried on site by Duxbury officials following exams and samples, Lacasse told the site, though the whale showed no immediate signs of trauma and may have died naturally.

Flyover images from CBS Boston showed staffers measuring and photographing the creature.

The fin whale is "in danger of extinction throughout all or much of its range," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and is listed under the Endangered Species Act.

Finbacks can live up to 90 years, weighing as much as 80 tons and reaching as many as 85 feet in length, the administration said.

