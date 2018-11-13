WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's controversial selection of Matthew Whitaker to replace ousted Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face its first major challenge Tuesday in federal court from the state of Maryland, state officials said.
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat, is expected to argue that Trump's appointment of Whitaker as acting attorney general violated federal law and that he should be replaced by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein,
If the judge were to rule in Maryland's favor, the Trump administration would be almost certain to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.
More: Acting AG Whitaker to consult with DOJ ethics lawyers on recusal as Dems press his disqualification on Russia probe
More: Two Republican former AGs raise questions on Trump's naming Matthew Whitaker to lead Justice Department
Trump's choice of Whitaker to serve as the interim chief at the Justice Department has sparked outrage on a number of fronts from Democrats and some Republicans who claimed that the White House skirted established rules of succession by installing the former Iowa federal prosecutor, who is not confirmed by the Senate.
The lawmakers also have raised concerns that the appointment of Whitaker, who served as Sessions' chief of staff, signaled Trump's intent to derail special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and potential coordination with the Trump campaign. Before joining the Justice Department, Whitaker was sharply critical of Mueller's probe, publicly expressing doubt about Russia's role and suggesting the special counsel's office could be defunded.
Maryland's legal action will be taken under a lawsuit filed in September, which asked Hollander to uphold aspects of the Affordable Care Act – including protections for pre-existing conditions – that Sessions argued ought to be struck down in a brief backing a lawsuit brought against Obamacare by a group of Republican states.
Maryland is seeking an injunction blocking Whitaker, an outspoken Obamacare critic, from assuming Sessions' place and declaring Rosenstein as a defendant in the lawsuit instead.
The White House has said Whitaker's appointment was justified under the 1998 Federal Vacancies Act but Maryland argues that law applies to routine positions and not one as important and powerful as the nation's top law enforcement officer.
More: Trump does know Matthew Whitaker, he's just not a close friend, Kellyanne Conway clarifies
More: Kellyanne Conway's husband calls Trump's promotion of Whitaker 'unconstitutional'