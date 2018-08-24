Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

JD Pardo stars as EZ Reyes in FX's "Mayans M.C."

Prashant Gupta

TV

Tune in: “Mayans M.C.” premieres Tuesday at 10 EDT/PDT on FX. The next chapter in Kurt Sutter’s “Sons of Anarchy” saga, the series follows the story of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (J.D. Pardo) who is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter located on the Cali/Mexi border. The series also stars Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger and Danny Pino.

FILM

Go to: "Peppermint" starring Jennifer Garner opens nationwide on Friday. In the film, Garner portrays Riley North, a mother who turns vigilante after her husband and daughter are killed in a drive-by shooting.

Fred Rogers on the set of his show "Mr. Rogers Neighborhood." from the film, "Won't You Be My Neighbor."

AP

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” is out on Tuesday. The documentary from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville explores the life and legacy of famed children's television host Fred Rogers.

Finn Jones stars in "Marvel's Iron Fist" on Netflix.

Linda Kallerus/Netflix

STREAMING

Watch: Billionaire Danny Rand (Finn Jones) returns to continue his fight for a second season of "Marvel’s Iron Fist" on Netflix on Friday. The series also stars Jessica Stroup, Jessica Henwick and Tom Pelphrey.

Lenny Kravitz's latest album, "Raise Vibration," is out on Friday.

AFP/Getty Images

MUSIC

Listen: Lenny Kravitz releases his latest album, "Raise Vibration," on Friday. The first two singles, "It's Enough" and "Low," were released in May. Kravitz will hit the road through October, including stops Atlanta, New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com