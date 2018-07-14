GLASGOW, Scotland — Police in Scotland have launched a manhunt for the anti-Trump protester who breached a security ring to paraglide within 200 feet of the president.

President Donald Trump was on the lawn of his Turnberry golf course with business associates Friday evening when a Greenpeace protester swooped in carrying a banner that read, "Trump Well Below Par #Resist."

A no-fly zone is in effect over the famous Trump Turnberry Golf Resort while the president stays there during his first official visit to the United Kingdom. Security agents ushered the president inside as the activist glided overhead.

The paraglider flew three miles across the Ayrshire countryside at 9:30 p.m. Friday — minutes after Trump arrived at the course — before circling the lawn in front of the Turnberry Hotel where the president is staying for the weekend.

"We are investigating a breach of the air exclusion zone over Turnberry Hotel," Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said, describing the act as a "criminal offense."

"We are attempting to trace the pilot, and I would appeal to anyone with any information about the incident to call police," he added.

Ben Stewart, a Greenpeace spokesman, said the reaction from authorities was “pretty calm” when the group informed them in advance of the stunt.

"One of our first thoughts were how can we ensure that the police are comfortable with what we’re doing and don’t over-react," he said.

A Greenpeace representative informed officers about the fly-over before it happened. The group also notified the police air incident advisor and Prestwick air traffic control minutes before the glider arrived.

"With these things you get a sense of what the reaction would be — and it felt pretty calm — we came in above Trump and it was interesting to see that Trump saw us and scurried inside when our banner came over," Stewart said.

In a statement, Greenpeace criticized Trump for describing climate change as a "con job" and "myth," noting his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

“He’s committed to burning more dirty coal and overturned the ban on offshore Arctic oil drilling. And that’s before you even get to talking about separating kids from their parents and caging them," the group said in a statement. “(Prime Minister) Theresa May should not have dignified Trump with a visit to the U.K."

Dozens of protests against Trump's visit have taken place across Scotland. An upcoming rally in Edinburgh and a Pride march in Glasgow will likely have anti-Trump tones.

In a tweet Saturday morning, Trump welcomed the weather and praised Scotland as an “incredible” place. He will be holding meetings and playing golf before setting off to meet Vladimir Putin on Monday in Helsinki.

