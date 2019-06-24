SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — A man accused of killing and dismembering the body of a woman in 2017 reportedly sliced his throat open during his trial Monday.

Aubrey Trail, on trial for the murder of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe, had an outburst in the middle of the courtroom, CBS affiliate KOLN reports.

Loofe had suddenly gone missing and witnesses came forward to say they believed they had last seen her on a date with Bailey Boswell. Boswell and Trail reportedly lived together and investigators say they found Viagra, 17 sex toys, bottles of bleach and smears on the walls as though they had just been cleaned after electronic evidence led them to their basement apartment, KOLN also reports.

As a witness came to the stand to testify, Trail yelled, "Bailey [Boswell] is innocent and I curse you all," as he cut his throat with an object several times, KLKN reports.

Trail was reportedly swarmed by security officers, and he was immediately taken out of the room. One witness described seeing blood coming from his neck.

Reporters and photojournalists were told to immediately stop recording, and court went into recess, according to KOLN.

It was not immediately clear what the extent of Trail's injuries were.

