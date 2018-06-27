ATLANTA — A man who identified himself as an Air Force veteran set himself on fire Tuesday on the front steps of the Georgia Capitol to protest treatment by the Department of Veterans Affairs, state officials say.

The man was identified by Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Nelly Miles as John Michael Watts, 58. The department said he has no current address.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for treatment of serious injuries but was awake, authorities said.

"He set himself on fire," said Col. Mark McDonough, the commissioner of the state Department of Public Safety. "One of our troopers happened to catch it immediately. Got his fire extinguisher and used his fire extinguisher to put it out."

According to a statement from the Department of Public Safety, the man drove up to the Capitol in downtown Atlanta at about 10:45 a.m., exited his car and approached the west side entrance of the Capitol wearing a vest lined with "fireworks and flammable devices."

Authorities said he then doused himself in a "flammable liquid" and lit the fireworks. A quick-thinking state trooper saw the incident and was able to quickly grab his fire extinguisher.

Law officers have not provided details about the man’s complaints about the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, saying only that he is disgruntled with the system.

"We have somebody who claims to be a veteran that is disgruntled by treatment by the VA," McDonough said.

The Capitol was evacuated and the roads surrounding the Capitol closed while state agents checked the area for any possible explosives. This also involved the deployment of a bomb disposal robot into the Capitol.

Contributing: The Associated Press

