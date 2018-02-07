Shane Ryan Sealy, 34, was booked in an Alabama jail on misdemeanor charges of menacing and reckless endangerment.

A man shouting "womp, womp" and singing "Ice, ice, baby," was arrested at a "Families Belong Together" rally in Alabama Saturday after he pulled out a gun.

Shane Ryan Sealy, 34, was counter-protesting at an immigration rally at Big Spring Park in Huntsville. He can be seen in video marching in front of a gazebo during a prayer, carrying a sign. As a speaker introduces a priest, Sealy is heard shouting "womp, womp," the same words former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski used in June to dismiss concerns about reports that a migrant girl with Down syndrome had been separated from her mother at the southwest U.S. border.

In another video, Sealy appears to be holding a gun and a man in front of him shouts "gun!"

Heather Resendez, co-organizer of the event, told WAFF she saw the gun and heard Sealy say, "I will shoot everybody here."

Sealy then walks away, chased by a few men. Police surround Sealy.

Sealy was arrested for carrying a gun within 1,000 feet of a protest and later booked into jail on misdemeanor charges of menacing and reckless endangerment.

Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police told AL.com that Sealy is accused of pushing a protestor. When the protester pushed Sealy back, Sealy allegedly pulled out the gun, Johnson said.

He was released from jail later that night.

Huntsville City Schools spokesperson Keith Ward told WHNT that Sealy had briefly worked as a high school teacher in 2016.

