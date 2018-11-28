A San Diego man donated a $1,000 check to each student and staff member of Paradise High School to help them recover from a wildfire that destroyed their town.

Businessman Bob Wilson handed out the checks in the nearby town of Chico, Calif., to Paradise High School's 980 students and 105 teachers and staff.

The total amount donated by Wilson was $1.1 million, the Associated Press reports.

Wilson said he considered the donation after reading an article about the high school with The Los Angeles Times.

"I made the decision within two or three minutes of reading the news, that I would like to give these kids something," Wilson tells NBC News.

The school's principal, Loren Lighthall, estimated about 900 students lost their home during the wildfire.

"Bob’s donation puts money in each kid’s pocket right now for food, gas, clothes, for essential things," Lighthall tells the AP.

In this photo provided by Paradise High School Principal Loren Lighthall, Bob Wilson, a San Diego restaurant owner and real estate developer pained over the destruction to the town of Paradise caused by the deadly Northern California Camp wildfire, holds some of $1.1 million to hand out to students and staff members -- $1,000 each -- from Paradise High School, at an assembly in Chico, Calif.

Loren Lighthall/AP

Wilson tells the AP he hoped the donation could "give a little freedom to do whatever they wanted to do and maybe take their minds off what happened for a short period."

The Camp Fire wildfire killed 84 people, destroying Paradise, a northern California town of 150,000 residents. The fire was 100 percent contained as of Sunday.

More: Thanksgiving in Paradise after deadly California fires shows #humansaregood

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com