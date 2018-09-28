Police say a man died in what appears to be a bizarre accident in a Jack In The Box drive-thru.

KSDK

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man died in what appears to be a freak accident in Missouri Wednesday night.

Charles Wood Jr., 20, was at a south St. Louis Jack In The Box drive-thru, when he stopped at an angle and was trying to get his food from the window around 10 p.m.

According to police, it appeared he opened his door and was leaning out of the car to reach the food since he was too far away from the window. He placed his car in reverse and accelerated, which caused his car to go backward and strike a tree – which pinned him between the car and tree.

The impact from the accident caused serious injuries to Wood’s head, neck, torso and legs.

He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

More: Dry ice linked to death of Washington woman traveling in Dippin' Dots' deliveryman's car

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com