WILMINGTON, Del. – A 25-year-old man has been charged with beating and dousing a Catholic priest with wine at a Delaware church, police said Tuesday.

New Castle County (Delaware) Police were called to Resurrection Parish in Pike Creek, Delaware, on Monday. Witnesses told officers that Pastor William Graney and a church staff member were assaulted. Witnesses directed the officers to a suspect who was leaving the area on a skateboard, police said.

Joshua August was arrested after a struggle, police said.

Church employees first were alerted to a problem when they heard arguing and then a struggle inside Graney's office, according to police.

Employees followed the sounds into his office and there they saw the assailant punching and kicking the priest in the face and stomach while he was on the floor.

Church employees tried to break up the fight, but August pushed them aside and then went into another room, grabbed a bottle of wine, returned and poured it all over the injured pastor, police said in the statement.

August used the empty wine bottle to then strike Graney in the head, police said, then grabbed a can of compressed air and sprayed it into the priest’s mouth.

After that attack, church employees were able to lure August outside by telling him they would give him a ride and money, police said. Once outside, the employees locked the front door behind him.

August was charged with felony first-degree assault, misdemeanor third-degree assault, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. He remains in custody after failing to post $52,250 secured bail.

