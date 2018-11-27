A Florida man was arrested for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl overheard by a fellow video game player through an online game.

Daniel Enrique Fabian, 18, has been charged with lewd and lascivious battery for an incident at his home in June.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by USA TODAY, the witness was playing the video game "Grand Theft Auto" on a PlayStation 4 with Fabian when he said he planned to "smash" a girl visiting his house.

Fabian stopped playing the game for about 15 minutes, said the affidavit. The witness said Fabian left on his microphone, during which he heard moaning and groaning, followed by the victim saying "no."

According to the affidavit, Fabian continued to have sex with the victim after he was told to stop four different times.

The victim completed a Sexual Assault Victim Exam (SAVE) supporting her accusation, says the affidavit. A DNA test matched Fabian, leading to his arrest by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office last Wednesday. He is being held at the Land O' Lakes Detention Center.

Fabian was arrested on similar charges for a separate incident in June.

