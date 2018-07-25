Front door to the apartment building on Green Knolls Drive where police say Marcia Morrison was killed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One day after a 101-year-old woman was found killed inside her apartment, her 54-year-old neighbor pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the crime.

Gregory Jesmer, 54, appeared in Rochester City Court, charged with second-degree murder. Acting Judge Shannon Pero ordered him held without bail, and he is scheduled to return Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Marcia Morrison was stabbed repeatedly in the neck, throat and upper torso. Investigators believe she was killed sometime between 4:20 p.m. ET Monday and 10:55 a.m. Tuesday. Morrison and Jesmer both lived in the same building. Morrison on the first floor and Jesmer directly above her.

“This is one of the most egregious crimes that we as a community have ever seen,” said prosecutor Monica O'Brien, who heads the Monroe County District Attorney's elder abuse bureau.

Morrison did not have children and her husband had died decades ago, but she was very active in the community, O'Brien said.

"She had a lot of get-up-and-go in her," said neighbor Sandra Fields, who described Morrison as feisty and funny when contacted at their apartment complex. "She was like our grandmother."

Gregory Jesmer, 54, of Rochester, N.Y., is being held without bail in Monroe County (N.Y.) Jail, accused of killing his 101-year-old neighbor

During the holidays, Morrison always brought over trays of cookies for her family, Fields said.

"She had a lot of life left in her, more than some young people," Fields said.

Jesmer would come around and ask for money from time to time, Fields said. She thinks Morrison may have given him money and helped him on occasion.

Jesmer previously was arrested for grand larceny and driving while intoxicated, O'Brien said. But this is the first time he has been charged with a violent crime.

Jesmer also was charged Wednesday with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, in connection with an unrelated incident. He was accused of getting off a bus around noon Tuesday and following another passenger, a 13-year-old girl who also lived in his apartment complex.



The teen told police that Jesmer offered her money to come back to his apartment, but she told him to leave her alone and tried to walk away. He allegedly ran after her, but a woman driving by witnessed the incident, made a U-turn, and leaped out of her car to intervene.

The woman chased Jesmer away to protect the girl and called 911. The names of both the teen and her rescuer were not released.

Pero issued a protection order on the teen's behalf.

At a press conference Tuesday night, Rochester Police Chief Michael Ciminelli praised the driver for spotting trouble and taking action, which allowed police to get to the scene quickly.

"What I take away and I think members of the community should take away, that a member of our community intervened to protect this little girl," Ciminelli said. "This woman's intervention directly led to the apprehension of the subject."

Jesmer was detained, initially because of the incident with the teen, but police later collected additional evidence that connected him with Morrison's death.

Officers had been called to Morrison's apartment just before 11 a.m. Tuesday to check on her welfare. She had not answered the door when a senior-citizen transit company came by to pick her up, as it did each week, Rochester police investigator Jackie Shuman said.

Rochester police and firefighters entered Morrison's apartment and found her dead, Shuman said.

"This investigation probably will continue for days, if not weeks," Ciminelli said. "There is a lot of evidence. There's a lot of crime scene work still in progress, more people to interview. So this investigation is far from over."

Morrison, who celebrated her 101st birthday last week, is the oldest homicide victim in Rochester in 2018, a full 98 years older than the youngest slain, 3-year-old Amir Pallet, who was run over by a car on Lyell Avenue in June. Hers was the 16th homicide in this city of more than 200,000 on the shores of Lake Ontario about 250 miles northwest of New York City

Contributing: Jayla Jackson and James Johnson, Rochester (N.Y.) Democrat and Chronicle. Follow Victoria E. Freile and Sean Lahman on Twitter: @vfreile and @seanlahman

Rochester Highland Apartments on Green Knolls Drive in Rochester

