The Los Angeles Police Department displayed stolen items recovered from one of the suspect's home at a press conference on Oct. 10, 2018, at the headquarters.

Kristin Lam

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police have arrested four people suspected to be involved in more than two dozen celebrity home burglaries over the last several months, amounting to stolen property valuing millions of dollars.

Police made the arrests through a vehicle stop in south Los Angeles after the suspects allegedly ransacked the home of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods on Sept. 27, LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza said at a Tuesday press conference. In the vehicle, police said they found property determined to belong to Woods as well as a firearm.

Police believe the suspects are also responsible for burglaries of homes belonging to Rihanna, Christina Milian and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig. Investigators suspect they planned the burglaries by monitoring the celebrities' social media accounts and travel schedules, Carranza said.

At one suspect's house, police discovered a list of more than 12 potential future targets, including homes of Viola Davis, LeBron James and Matt Damon. Carranza said the department has contacted each of them.

Police also recovered more than $50,000 in cash, as well as a vehicle, firearm, jewelry, designer purses, watches and other luxury items.

Police said they believe a small group of gang members and associates scouted homes of athletes and celebrities, driving luxury cars and wearing button-down shirts in efforts to avoid attention. They allegedly would return later in a larger vehicle and wearing hoodies to carry out the burglaries, police said.

Police believe one suspect would knock on the front door to see if anyone would answer. Once inside, police said, the suspects would typically head to the master bedroom to find easy-to-carry valuables including cash, jewelry and safes. They usually exited within minutes before alarm systems notified the homeowner or law enforcement, Carranza said.

Residences owned by Puig have been burglarized four times since March 2017 while he was out for Dodgers games or other responsibilities. In the first burglary, about $170,000 in jewelry was stolen. The most recent incident happened on Sept. 18, when three African-American suspects in their 20s fled the scene, according to LAPD public information officer Jeff Lee.

The three men arrested for burglary were Tyress Lavon Williams, 19; Damaji Corey Hall, 18; and Jshawne Lamon Daniels, 19. Hall's mother, Ashle Jennifer Hall, 34, was arrested for grand theft in association with stolen property and a firearm recovered from the vehicle. Police said they are anticipating additional arrests.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying stolen property displayed at the press conference.

