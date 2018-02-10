Great food, great beer at the Flying Goose in New Hampshire
The Flying Goose Brew Pub & Grille sits just off of I-89 in New London, New Hampshire.
The main dining room is modern and airy but decorated with antique New England touches.
There’s’ even a moose head and fireplace, while the windows on either side look into the new modern brewery.
A five-beer sampler is available, and patrons chose from the 20 draught selections by filling out a card. The chosen beers arranged in order from left to right.
They also make their own hard cider in house.
The nachos are a beloved starter, made with baked, extra-crispy chips and topped with a choice of pulled local natural pork or grilled local natural chicken and chili. This is the chicken and chili – and it is the small half order!
They have a lot of interesting vegetarian dishes, such as these roasted lime and beer marinated cauliflower tacos, a takeoff on Baja fish tacos.
Along with the nachos, the signature appetizer at Flying Goose is the chicken tenders, done in a fish and chip-style batter using the house-brewed Honey Ale – it’s fabulous.
The latest menu addition is this incredible riff on barbecue burnt ends, using pork belly and a sweet and sour glaze instead of traditional beef brisket – yummy!
Another creative vegetarian special is the Buffalo chick pea wrap, shown here with the standout house fries, one of five sides you can choose.
Burgers are a specialty, all made with grass-fed natural beef from a farm just down the road, and this one adds a funky mix of peanut butter and sriracha – along with the excellent hand-cut onion rings.
The stuffed lamb burger also uses naturally raised local lamb, plus artisan bacon, on a pretzel roll – but the real standout is the exceptional take on sweet potato fries/logs.
All sandwiches and wraps and many entrees come with a choice of five sides, including this quinoa salad.
Cole slaw with tri-color organic local carrots is another side dish option.
The restaurant partnered with award-winning Vermont Farmstead dairy to make a cheddar cheese using their flagship beer. It’s sold here and also used in dishes like the short rib mac and cheese.
Perfectly seared scallops topped with crumbed bacon and served with fresh local veggies.
The house signature meatloaf, made with a meat blend from local farms, is a perennial bestseller.
Slow-smoked barbecue is a sub-specialty at the Flying Goose, including pulled pork and pork ribs.
The pork shoulder for the pulled pork comes from naturally raised local pigs, and the excellent apple cider and tomato barbecue sauce is made in-house.
The delicious chocolate ice cream mud pie is the bestselling dessert.
They also make their own mustard using house-brewed beer.
One end of the restaurant houses a more casual pub-style barroom.
Twenty house-brewed beers (and one cider) are on tap all the time at the Flying Goose.
There are eight rotating seasonal brews plus 11 year-round standards.
Brewers at the Flying goose are experimenting with another currently hot beer trend, barrel ageing.
The brewery was recently expanded with this new addition.
The classic Flying Goose van parked outside.

The scene: Brew pubs and craft breweries are trendy and ubiquitous, but the Flying Goose in central New Hampshire was way ahead of the curve. They first started brewing more than 20 years ago, and have become a much-beloved institution, with regulars coming from as far away as Boston – well over an hour away – for the great food and impressive beer selection.

New London is in the greater Lake Sunapee region, a very popular spot for warm-weather escapes, summer camps and in the winter, skiing – nearby Mount Sunapee is the closest major alpine resort to Boston. The restaurant sits two minutes off of Interstate 89, which connects Boston with Montreal, Burlington and the ski resorts of Vermont. As a result, the large restaurant is pretty much jammed all summer long, on most winter weekends, and right now it is going into prime fall foliage season, so if you drop in on a Friday or Saturday night, expect to wait as long as an hour. Have a beer while you do.

The Flying Goose is split into two halves, and you enter between them, where you are greeted by a host stand and souvenir shop, and many folks grab some cold beer to go. To the left is the main dining room, a contemporary take on a New England tavern. The space itself is modern and outfitted with sleek wooden tables and chairs, but the rustic décor is a throwback, with an antique bicycle, old wooden sleds, skis, snowshoes, farm implements, jugs, even a moose head hanging on the walls and the thick exposed wooden beams holding up the roof. A recent expansion of the brewery added an extension onto the building beyond the dining room, and some small windows on either side of the large stone fireplace look directly into the modern brewery with its stainless-steel tanks.

The other half of the building is the pub, with high-top tables clustered around a bar where the many house beers are all proudly displayed on draught, with lots of taps, and sports is on TV. There is an enclosed porch dining room off the pub that combines the feel of the two sides, a restaurant-style experience with a view into the livelier bar area. The food and drink is the same throughout; you can’t miss wherever you choose to sit – if it’s not so busy that you have a choice.

Reason to visit: Chicken tenders, meatloaf, sweet potato fries, burnt ends, beer

The food: At first glance the menu at the Flying Goose looks like lots of other bar and grill spots, with burgers, nachos, barbecue, wraps and comfort food specialties like meatloaf and fish and chips. But there are a lot of tasty surprises hidden on these pages. First, there are creative oddities including a number of intriguing vegetarian entrees – few other craft breweries offer a take on fish tacos made with roasted cauliflower marinated in lime juice and beer instead of seafood, but it tastes so meaty you might be fooled. Lots of places have Buffalo chicken wraps, but here they offer a Buffalo wrap featuring crushed chick peas instead of meat, and it’s quite good.

This funky menu offers something for everyone, but overall it skews heavily carnivore, and even that is elevated several notches. About five years ago the owner/founder and longtime chef, JoJo, decided to reinvent the restaurant as a true local-vore spot, and now they source everything they can nearby. That includes just about all the meats, and the menu reads like a Who’s Who of great northern New England farms. All the burgers are made with grass-fed, naturally raised, drug-free meat from Miles Smith farm, just down the road. The chicken and turkey is from Vermont’s highly regard Misty Knoll farm, while even the lamb burger is sourced nearby. Other cuts of non-ground beef, from short ribs to steaks, come from either the Maine Family Farms cooperative or Vermont’s Robie Farm, which also supplies the pork shoulders for barbecue, while the pork belly used for the latest and greatest menu addition, the burnt ends, comes from nearby Battle Farm. Cheese, many veggies and more are also local, and the restaurant has gone so far as to grow their own hops for a couple of hyper-local beers, and they collaborate with local artisans to make beer-infused mustard and a special-edition India Pale Ale (IPA)-infused cheddar cheese from award-winning Vermont Farmstead dairy (both are sold in the gift shop and used in many dishes – the cheese is featured alongside local grass-fed beef in the shredded short rib mac and cheese).

Even today, in the so-called “farm to table” world we live in, local claims are often exaggerated or underutilized, but not here, and even specialist barbecue spots are hard-pressed to match the impeccable sourcing. The newest dish, pork belly burnt ends, is a cool take on a Kansas City barbecue staple traditionally made with beef brisket. The chef here wanted to mix things up, and tried making burnt ends from lamb and other proteins before landing on these succulent bites of heaven. The rich cut is smoked with mesquite, local apple wood and, in season, corn cobs, then cubed, seared and glazed with slightly Asian-esque sweet and sour sauce, and is just delicious, tender and powerful. The regular barbecue offerings are good too, especially the pulled pork, and along with the ribs, feature an exceptional house-made apple cider and tomato barbecue sauce.

There are so many specialties here it is hard to recount them all, but the most popular starters are the nachos and chicken tenders. Most of the food is generous, but the nachos are an exceptionally heaping example, and even the small size is too much for two, while the large is designed for four but can serve more. The secret is that the tortilla chips are baked for extra crunchy crispiness, and this lets them stand up to all the toppings without getting soggy, and the texture is more reminiscent of the crunchy fresh fried chips you’d get in Mexico. The standard order is piled with tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, scallions and cheddar cheese, and then your choice of Robie Farm pulled pork or Misty Knoll grilled chicken and chili, with two kinds of beans. Both renditions are excellent.

But it is the not-so-humble chicken tenders, a generally innocuous and boring dish, that captured my full attention. The chef uses the same batter as for the fish and chips, made with the brewed-on-site honey ale, and it is amazing, light, flaky and puffy, like, well like great fish and chips instead of the typical bread crumbs. If you like tenders you will love these.

For mains the burgers are the most popular section of the menu, and are offered in a very creative slate, on good rolls. One is topped with a mix of peanut butter and sriracha, which tastes better than it sounds (to me at least), with the salty, creamy nuttiness perfectly offsetting the chili heat. A cheese-stuffed lamb burger, again with all-natural local meat, is excellent, and served on a standout pretzel roll and topped with local artisan smoked bacon. You can’t go wrong with a burger here, and you really can’t go wrong with the sides – the french fries are very good, the onion rings even better, hand-cut thinly and made fresh daily, and the sweet potato logs are exceptional, maybe the best take on sweet potato fries I have ever had. Crunchy outside, tender inside, addictive and delicious. Fans of any kind of fries or rings have it made here..

Then there is the signature meatloaf. “We started using the local pork a few years ago and it just took off,” said chef JoJo.  “We can’t even think about taking it off the menu.” The meatloaf is made with a mix that includes a local, farm-made all-natural spicy pork sausage, and is served in a big thick wedge with the outside crust cooked to crispiness. It is very complex, with layered spices and the flavorful meat blend.

It’s hard to choose poorly here, and between the big tasty apps and the big tasty mains, it’s also hard to leave room for dessert, but all are made in-house daily, including gluten-free options like fresh carrot cake. The flagship specialty is the ice cream chocolate mud pie, served in a slice that’s easily enough for two – or three – though no matter how few of you there are it will get finished, because it is decadent. “If we run out of that, there’s a riot,” the owner told me.

Finally, there is the beer, the main reason many folks come here. Eleven different takes are on the year-round menu, ranging from a very light lager aimed at PBR lovers, through pilsners, ales and stout, all the way to couple of IPAs, including a very hoppy one. IPAs are all the rage in craft beer today, especially the cloudy New England style, and that’s the bestseller here. “We call ours New Hampshire style,” the head brewer told me, “and our flagship, the Long Brothers American IPA, sells three times as much as any other beer on the menu.” In addition to the standards, there are eight more rotating seasonal brews, including a couple of batches made with the hops gown right outside (you can see them from the window while eating), and they also make their own hard cider, with local New England apples of course. That’s a stunning 20 house-made options on draught.

Great food, great beer and great ingredients add up to a great, laid-back dining experience at the Flying Goose.

Pilgrimage-worthy?: Yes, for beer lovers.

Rating: Yum!  (Scale: Blah, OK, Mmmm, Yum!, OMG!)

Price: $$ ($ cheap, $$ moderate, $$$ expensive)

Details: 40 Andover Road, New London; 603-526-6899; flyinggoose.com

Larry Olmsted has been writing about food and travel for more than 15 years. An avid eater and cook, he has attended cooking classes in Italy, judged a barbecue contest and once dined with Julia Child. Follow him on Twitter, @TravelFoodGuy, and if there's a unique American eatery you think he should visit, send him an email at travel@usatoday.com. Some of the venues reviewed by this column provided complimentary services.

