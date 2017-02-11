White House from the north side, with top of Washington Monument visible behind it.

WASHINGTON -- Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will brief the press at 3:30pm on Monday afternoon. The press briefing will be the first to take place since an incident involving Sanders being asked to leave a restaurant over the weekend.

The incident reportedly involved the owner of the Red Hen, a restaurant in Lexington, Va., being called into the restaurant because her staff was uncomfortable with Sanders in the restaurant. The owner claims that she politely asked Sanders to leave.

The aftermath of the Trump administration's 'zero-tolerance' policy on illegal border crossings has led to an increase in tensions between members of the public and white house staffers and cabinet members. President Trump signed a hastily crafted executive order last week to end the practice.

