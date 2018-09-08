The Galaxy Note 8 smartphone at the Samsung press conference ahead of the IFA consumer electronics fair on Aug. 30, 2017 in Berlin.

BROOKLYN -- Samsung's new Note 9 phone, expected to be unveiled at a big bash in Thursday morning, looks to be the biggest one yet.

According to Korean media, Samsung is considering ditching the Note altogether if consumers don't buy as many units as it hopes, and merge it with the premium Galaxy S lineup.

The new Note phone is expected to be bigger, have more generous storage and tout improved camera performance in low light. Enthusiast sites have been reporting leaks on the new phone, to the point Samsung New Zealand posted a promo video of the new phone to its local YouTube channel.

