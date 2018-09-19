A flag marks where the Cape Fear River rose to during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, outside of Deep Creek Outfitters in Fayetteville, N.C. Tuesday, Sept.18, 2018. Tuesday morning the river stands inches below 60 feet. The flood stage for the river is 35 feet.

President Donald Trump heads to the Carolinas on Wednesday to survey flood damage wrought by Hurricane Florence.

The president is scheduled to depart the White House en route to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina. The East Coast took the heaviest hit from Florence, and thousands of homes and roads are under water.

"This is a tough hurricane – one of the wettest we’ve ever seen, from the standpoint of water," Trump said in a video tweeted out Tuesday.

The storm is responsible for at least 37 deaths in the Carolinas and Virginia, officials say.

The president is also expected to visit flooded areas near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, though that event is not on the public schedule.

