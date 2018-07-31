President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday evening, at 7 p.m. ET. Trump is expected to back up his tweets from earlier in the day threatening a shutdown of the federal government over funding for his proposed border wall.

In the early afternoon, Trump tweeted, "A Government Shutdown is a very small price to pay for a safe and Prosperous America!"

...Border Security is National Security, and National Security is the long-term viability of our Country. A Government Shutdown is a very small price to pay for a safe and Prosperous America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

The rally takes place on the same day of the beginning of the trial of Paul Manafort, the former campaign chief for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign. Manafort is facing 18 counts of bank fraud and tax evasion charges in Virginia, and could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted. The trial is also the first in special counsel Robert Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

