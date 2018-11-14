President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement Wednesday on criminal justice reform.

He's set to speak on H.R. 5682, the "FIRST STEP Act," a bill designed to "provide for programs to help reduce the risk that prisoners will recidivate upon release from prison, and for other purposes."

The acronym FIRST STEP stands for "Formerly Incarcerated Reenter Society Transformed Safely Transitioning Every Person."

The president has previously heard appeals for prison reform from the likes of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, meeting with them separately at the White House.

USA TODAY will provide live coverage of the president's remarks starting at 4:30 p.m. ET in the player above.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com