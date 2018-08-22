Mollie Tibbetts

Jenny Fiebelkon, Special to the Register

BROOKLYN, Iowa -- A prayer service in honor of Mollie Tibbetts is scheduled for 6 p.m. CDT at St. Patrick Church in Brooklyn, Iowa.

Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student from Brooklyn, Iowa, was last heard from July 18.

Investigators announced Tueday that a body was discovered in a farm field southeast of Brooklyn and that Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, an undocumented immigrant living in rural Poweshiek County, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Mollie Tibbetts' family released this statement via the Iowa Department of Public Safety on Wednesday:

Our hearts are broken.

On behalf of Mollie’s entire family, we thank all of those from around the world who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl. We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Mollie in our hearts forever.

At this time, our family asks that we be allowed the time to process our devastating loss and share our grief in private.

Again, thank you for the outpouring of love and support that has been shared in Mollie’s name. We remain forever grateful.

