An unmanned Russian Progress spacecraft is scheduled to launch Friday from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

NASA says the cargo craft will carry nearly three tons of food, fuel and other supplies to the International Space Station.

It's the first Soyuz-FG launch since NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Alexey Ovchinin with the Russian space agency Roscosmos were forced to abort their mission to the ISS just over a month ago.They made a safe emergency landing after their Soyuz booster failed.

USA TODAY will provide live coverage of Friday's launch in the player above, beginning at 1:14 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com