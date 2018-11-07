Emmy Statue is seen in front of the Television Academy during the red carpet for the 68th Los Angeles Emmy Awards featuring Niecy Nash, Jason George, Mary Holland, Florence Henderson and Larry King in North Hollywood, California, on July 23, 2016. / AFP / Angela WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

ANGELA WEISS, AFP/Getty Images

The TV Academy announces nominations for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, airing on NBC Sept. 17 with “Saturday Night Live” stars Michael Che and Colin Jost as first-time hosts. As usual, the Emmys will likely reward a mix of new and old, ranging from 2017 winner “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Game of Thrones” (ineligible last year due to scheduling) to “Killing Eve” and Golden Globe winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Also expect a continued emphasis on streaming and cable series over broadcast fare.

The announcement will take place at 11:25 am on Thursday July, 12. USA Today will be live streaming the announcement and it will be available in the player at the top of the page.

