BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Lionel Richie is ready to say hello to customers of the Heal app.

The legendary Grammy and Academy award-winning singer/songwriter, best known for hits like Hello, All Night Long and Easy, has invested in Heal three times since 2015. He won't disclose the size of his investment but will say that, after a poor experience putting money into Microsoft shortly after it started, "now I'm in it to win it," he says.

Heal has raised over $69 million from Richie, former Qualcomm CEO Paul Jacobs and several others, including Bascom Ventures.

With Microsoft, Richie says he realized nearly $1 million on his investment but got out way too early. That's what makes him unhappy. For Heal, he liked the concept of medical house calls for a flat rate of $99, and now that the concept has proven itself, he wants to tell the world about it and help Heal grow. "I'm going to put my face on it."

Richie says he's invested over the years but that he lost more than he brought in, most notably on the Today Sponge, the female contraceptive product of the 1990s.

"I was just playing back then," he says. Most everything he invested in, "went nowhere, then the new world happened."

Richie says he's friends with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and pays attention to some of the innovations they talk about over dinner and lunch. (And he drives a Tesla, and has Solar City products in his home.) "I'm spending more time vetting investments than melodies," he says.

Telemedicine is a huge new innovation in medicine and technology, with drugstore chain CVS announcing last week that it would soon offer the ability to connect to doctors for $99 through a smartphone app. TV's Doctor Phil McGraw and his son Jay have a competing service, Doctor on Demand, which has been operating for several years.

Richie prefers house calls. "I like hands-on. I don't want to talk to someone over a webcam. With me, somebody has to touch me. You get a doctor and nurse. I think that's the best."

As a veteran songwriter who began performing in 1968 with the Commodores before going solo in 1982, Richie has seen the shift from vinyl records to CDs to downloads and now to streaming, but he's not happy with the current pay structure. Many artists say that, despite the millions of dollars being generated by companies like Apple Music and Spotify, musicians aren't getting rewarded like they used to.

"Streaming is not one of my favorite subjects," he says. "Writers aren’t getting paid enough...I’m concerned that in this new leap of tech, we’re leaving out the most important people, the creators. We're going to lose the Mozarts of the future."

Yes, he receives royalties for his songs, "but it's very little." Thinking back to the release of his smash hit 1983 album "Can't Slow Down," and the four hit singles it produced, "you could buy the state of Alabama, you follow me? Now it’s a fraction of that." Streaming "needs to be recognized as a true occupation, and now it’s being deemed as a hobby."

According to Digital Music News, Spotify, the No. 1 streaming service, pays $0.0038 per song stream, and the fees are split between the record label, music publisher, performer and songwriter. Spotify, says it paid out over $9.8 billion in royalties in 2017.

Peering into the future, Richie is fascinated by artificial intelligence, and how it will affect songwriting.

"AI is going to be this amazing new thing," he says. He talks of writing songs with a rhyming dictionary by his side, and now, AI could automatically "see what rhymes with hat, sat, cat...now you can hum into it and get 14 alternatives."

