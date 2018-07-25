Disgraced former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is seeking a new Ingham County, Michigan, sentence and wants Judge Rosemarie Aquilina disqualified from the case, according to motions filed Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

LANSING, Mich. – Disgraced former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar wants to be resentenced on sexual assault charges in Ingham County, Michigan, and he wants the judge who said she signed his "death warrant" to be disqualified from the case.

Nassar, who is serving a 60-year federal prison sentence on three child pornography charges and was sentenced to decades more in state prison on 10 sexual assault charges, filed two motions Tuesday in Ingham County Circuit Court.

One seeks a resentencing to correct what Nassar argues is an invalid sentence. The other seeks Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's disqualification and the assignment of a new judge to sentence him. His court-appointed appellate attorneys argued that Aquilina was "admittedly not an unbiased and impartial judge."

Nassar told his attorneys that he was attacked in federal prison within a few hours of being placed in the general population, according to the motion. His attorneys attributed that attack and the attempted attack of Nassar by the father of three of his victims during his Eaton County, Michigan, sentencing to "Judge Aquilina's efforts to demonize Dr. Nassar in front of the entire world."

A message was left seeking comment from Aquilina. Andrea Bitely, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General's Office, declined to comment as her office is still reviewing the motions.

"Judge Aquilina made numerous statements throughout the proceedings indicating that she had already decided to impose the maximum allowed by the sentence agreement even before the sentencing hearing began," Nassar's attorneys wrote. "Thus, from the defendant's perspective the sentencing hearing was just a ritual.

"The judge herself openly lamented that she could not impose cruel and unusual punishment upon the defendant, indicated her expectation that he would be harmed in prison, without condemning it, and finally proclaimed, with apparent relish, that she was signing his 'death warrant.' "

Nassar's Ingham County sentencing hearing lasted seven days and made international headlines as the world watched 156 women and girls give victim-impact statements. Many of them thanked Aquilina for giving them the chance to speak and helping them heal from the sexual abuse.

The hearing pushed Nassar and his crimes into a spotlight not seen in the 16 months prior, after an Indianapolis Star article made sexual assault allegations against Nassar public for the first time.

More than 300 women and one man have come forward to say they were sexually assaulted by the former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor.

Nassar pleaded guilty in late 2017 to 10 sexual assault charges split between Ingham and Eaton counties. The plea agreements set the low end of Nassar's sentences between 25 and 40 years in prison.

Aquilina sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison, a sentence he will only serve if he survives the 60-year federal sentence. The following week, Nassar's three-day sentencing hearing in Eaton County began and Judge Janice Cunningham sentenced Nassar to 40 to 125 years in prison, the sentence the Attorney General's Office had requested from both judges.

