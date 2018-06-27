WASHINGTON – Amid concern from U.S allies, presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will meet next month in a "third country," likely Finland, officials in both countries said Wednesday.

"I can say that we have reached an agreement to hold a summit, we have even agreed on the time and the place of the meeting, and we will announce this obviously with our American colleagues tomorrow," Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Moscow.

While Ushakov would not identify the "third country" in which the meeting will be held, officials in the United States said Finland is likely.

The Kremlin made the disclosure as National Security Adviser John Bolton visited Moscow to work out the details of the summit with Putin and other Russian officials.

"While in Moscow today, Ambassador Bolton is meeting with President Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian officials to discuss United States-Russia relations, as well as the potential for a Presidential meeting," tweeted White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

In addition to planning the Trump summit, Putin and Bolton discussed Russian involvement in Ukraine, the Syria civil war, and efforts to denuclearize North Korea, all of which are expected to be subjects at the summit, the Kremlin said via the Interfax news agency.

The Russian leader also denied allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election that elected Trump, the Kremlin said.

Putin also sent his regards to Trump via Bolton, and said "he attaches great importance to the upcoming meeting," according to the statements by the Kremlin and Ushakov.

The summit will begin with a one-on-one meeting, with talks to last "several hours." The two leaders may issue a "joint statement" at the summit "outlining further steps to improve relations," the Russians said in their statements.

Other topics of the Bolton meeting include nuclear arms control and the U.S. president's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, the Russians said.

One topic that did not surface at the Bolton meeting, according to the Kremlin: Sanctions on Russia over its activities in Ukraine and its U.S. election activities.



Helsinki, Finland, is a likely location for a Trump-Putin summit that would be tacked onto Trump's pre-scheduled trip to Europe on July 10-14, officials said, though specific details have yet to be worked out.

Trump's trip includes a NATO conference in Brussels, and the American president is at odds with allies over their levels of defense spending as well as policy toward Russia.

In greeting Bolton at the Kremlin, Putin said that Russia does not want confrontation with the United States, and is willing to discuss how to "restore full-fledged relations based on equality and mutual respect."

Bolton said he wanted to talk with Putin about "how to improve Russia-U.S. relations and find areas where we can agree and make progress together."

This would be the first stand-alone summit for Trump and Putin; the two held less formal meetings last year on the sideline of economic conferences in Germany and in Vietnam. They have also spoke by phone several times.

Trump critics are already attacking his plan to meet Putin, saying he is overly supportive of his Russian counterpart in the wake of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Allies have expressed concern that Trump will undercut NATO unity in objecting to Russian expansionism in Ukraine and threats against other countries in Europe.

Earlier this month, Trump suggested that the G-7 group of industrialized nations re-admit Russia as a member. Other members disagreed, and the G-7 summit in Canada dissolved in disputes between Trump and allies over trade.

Officials had discussed Vienna, Austria, as a possible site for a Trump-Putin meeting, but switched to Helsinki because of its proximity to Russia. Putin has scheduling commitments around the World Cup soccer tournament, including the championship game in Moscow on July 15.

Bolton's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow is designed to to lay the groundwork for a U.S.-Russia summit, officials said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a television interview Sunday that Trump was likely to meet Putin "in the not-too-distant future."

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Bolton’s meetings in Moscow with Lavrov would focus on bilateral relations, international stability and regional problems.

But that's applying an upbeat gloss on the matter.

The Trump-Putin meeting would come amid severely strained relations between the two former Cold War foes over issues such as Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region, Moscow's role in supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad and U.S. intelligence agency allegations that Russia attempted to meddle in the U.S. election.

Trump is scheduled to be in Brussels on July 11 and 12 for a meeting of the NATO military alliance. He then travels to the United Kingdom on July 13, where he will hold talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Trump is also scheduled to visit Scotland.

For the United States, Helsinki has some diplomatic-historical resonance: President Gerald Ford traveled there in 1975 to sign the Helsinki Accords, a declaration aimed at improving relations with the then-Communist Soviet Union.

President George H.W. Bush held his first summit meeting with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in the city in 1990. They spoke about a developing crisis in the Middle East.

"Finland is always ready to offer its good services if asked," Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto tweeted Tuesday in response to questions about the summit.

Contributing: The Associated Press

