Korean Air is coming to Boston, unveiling a non-stop route that will connect the city to its hub at the Seoul Incheon airport.

The service will begin April 12, with Korean Air offering five flights a week on its new Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” aircraft.

Korean’s new Seoul-Boston flights are part of a new joint-venture tie-up between Korean and U.S. partner Delta Air Lines. The pact allows the carriers to coordinate schedules and share revenues from flights offered as part of the “JV.”

The Boston route is second Seoul route added by the airlines since their JV partnership launched in May; it follows plans for a Delta-operated route between Minneapolis/St. Paul and Seoul that is scheduled to begin next year.

“By combining the schedules of Korean Air and Delta, our customers are able to enjoy unparalleled travel options,” John Jackson, Korean Air’s managing vice president, said in a statement.

The 787-9s that Korean will use for its Boston-Seoul flights seat 269 passengers. That includes six first-class “sleeper suites,” 18 lie-flat business-class seats and 245 in coach.

