Jason Alexander is the newest Colonel Sanders.

KFC

There's yet another new face for KFC -- and this time, it's the face of George Costanza.

The fried-chicken chain announced in a press release Monday that its newest Colonel Sanders is Jason Alexander, the actor and comedian best known for his work in the television show “Seinfeld.”

According to the release, Alexander will help promote the chain’s $20 Fill Ups, or buckets targeting large groups.

"As the son of two working parents, there were plenty of dinnertimes when a bucket of chicken and all the fixins saved the day," Alexander said in the release. "It's been fun to combine my personal love for KFC with my sitcom experience into a new take on the role of Colonel Sanders."

Alexander is the latest celebrity to play the Colonel Sanders character – a tradition that KFC started in 2015. Notable examples include Darrell Hammond, Ray Liotta and Reba McEntire, who played portrayed KFC’s first female colonel.

