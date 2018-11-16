WASHINGTON - George Conway, the husband to Kellyanne, one of the president's closest advisers, went into depth in an interview Friday about his views on the president and his wife's role in the White House.

George Conway, who has caught headlines for the last year or so over his comments and criticisms of the Trump administration, sat down with Yahoo for a taping of its podcast Skullduggery.

Conway dished on everything from being considered for a position at the Justice Department as chief of the civil division, which would have included him fending off lawsuits for the Administration, to life at home with Kellyanne amid their differing political views.

"I don’t think she likes it," Conway said of his wife and his constant public criticisms of the Trump administration. "But, I’ve told her, I don’t like the administration, so it’s even."

He added while their differences were public, it could be compared to any other marital disagreement in the very politically focused nation's capital.

"If I had a nickel for everybody in Washington who disagrees with their spouse on something that happens in this town, I wouldn’t be on this podcast," Conway said on the podcast. "I’d be probably on a beach somewhere."

He said typically they agree on "most things."

Conway said he pulled out of being a contender for the Justice Department role because "the administration is like a s***show in a dumpster fire."

"You got the Comey firing, and then you got [Trump] going on TV saying, ‘I had Russia on my mind,’ and it’s like, ‘Oh, no,'" Conway said on the podcast. "And then I’m driving home one day from New York, and it’s like ‘Robert Mueller appointed special counsel,’ and then I realized, this guy is going to be at war with the Justice Department."

Conway did, however, applaud his wife's "amazing" work and added he was proud of her role in helping Trump become president throughout the campaign.

"She basically got this guy elected. She steadied that boat," he said of his wife.

But, Trump has changed the country, he said. The Republican party under Trump, Conway said, has become "a personality cult" and it was so bad that he switched parties.

"I don’t feel comfortable being a Republican anymore," he told Yahoo News, adding he would rather move to Australia than vote for Trump again.

