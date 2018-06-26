Cruise ship tours: Azamara Club Cruises' Azamara Quest

The 694-passenger Azamara Quest.

Azamara Club Cruises

Cruise lines are constantly tweaking their schedules. Sometimes it's just the addition of a single port to a long-established itinerary. Other times it's the rollout of an all-new route.

Here, some of the more notable new itinerary announcements from recent weeks.

Azamara to add South Africa cruises

Azamara Club Cruises will offer South Africa voyages in 2020 — a first for the line.

The upscale cruise operator plans four 10-night sailings out of Cape Town, South Africa in January and February of 2020 that include stops at the South African ports of Port Elizabeth, Richards Bay, Durban and East London.

Fares for the trips start at $3,099 per person for a windowless inside cabin. Ocean-view cabins start at $3,599. The voyages will take place on Azamara's 690-passenger Azamara Quest.

RELATED: More lines adding extended South Africa cruises

The new sailings, notably, can be combined with five-night, pre-and post-cruise safaris to create an extended exploration of Africa.

In advance of the four South Africa-focused sailings, Azamara Quest will operate a 24-night voyage from Mumbai, India to Cape Town that includes several stops in South Africa as well as calls in Kenya, Tanzania and Mozambique. Kicking off on Dec. 28, 2019, it'll be Azamara's first-ever trip to the African continent.

Royal Caribbean tweaks short trips from Miami

Royal Caribbean upped the ante for short trips out of Miami in June with the deployment of its 3,114-passenger Mariner of the Seas to the city. Operating three- and four-night voyages to the Bahamas, Mariner is the newest and biggest vessel in the market for such trips.

The new sailings come in the wake of a massive, $120 million makeover of the ship that included the addition of new deck-top water slides, a FlowRider surfing pool, a virtual reality bungee trampoline experience and other fun-focused attractions.

First look: The makeover of Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas

Also added to Mariner: A new Italian restaurant by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and a retro-chic tiki bar.

Formerly based in Asia, Mariner spent a month in a shipyard in Cadiz, Spain to undergo the overhaul. The vessel originally was built in 2003.

Mariner's new schedule of three- and four-night voyages to the Bahamas feature stops in Nassau and CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination.

UnCruise to get early start in Alaska

Small-ship travel company UnCruise Adventures will begin Alaska sailings in 2019 on April 6 — several weeks earlier than is typical for lines operating in the state.

UnCruise plans two dozen "Alaska Awakening" departures in April and May of 2019 that will mark the earliest start ever for Alaska cruises at the company.

UnCruise says it has had success in recent years with early season departures.

Cruise ship tours: UnCruise Adventures' Safari Endeavour

UnCruise Adventures is the leader in small-ship Alaska cruises. It operates seven vessels in the region that in 2019 will sail 142 departures on 11 itineraries. The trips range from a week to two weeks in length. Voyages begin in Seattle as well as Ketchikan, Juneau, Petersburg and Sitka in Alaska.

Fares for UnCruise sailings in Alaska start at $2,995 per person, based on double occupancy, including meals; all beverages including alcohol; adventure activities and transfers to the ship.

Carnival to base ship in Brisbane, Australia

Cruise giant Carnival soon will have a ship based in Brisbane, Australia — a first for the line.

The Miami-based cruise company says its 2,124-passenger Carnival Spirit will operate out of the city year-round starting in 2020. The ship currently is based in Sydney, Australia.

Carnival says Spirit will offer voyages out of Brisbane to the South Pacific with stops in Vanuatu and New Caledonia. It'll also offer short trips to the North Queensland region of Australia.

The fleet and home ports of Carnival Cruise Line

The sailings primarily will be aimed at the Australia market and not sold at Carnival's U.S. website.

While Carnival is primarily focused on the American market with the bulk of its fleet sailing to The Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico out of U.S. ports, it has been building an Australian-focused business since 2012.

Silversea touts off-the-beaten-path adventures

Would you pay $78,000 for the chance to step foot on the South Pole? Silversea is betting that at least a few people will.

The 24-year-old purveyor of super-deluxe cruises is offering a new, 10-night trip to Antarctica by private jet that includes a six-night stay at a luxury camp set up near the edge of the continent and an overnight stay in tents right at the South Pole marker. Other features include a rare visit to an emperor penguin colony and an exploration of Antarctica ice caves.

The tour is part of Silversea's new Couture Collection — a group of nine super-pricey, super-curated overland trips aimed at the growing number of wealthy travelers whose idea of luxury is as much about getting one-of-a-kind experiences as it is about traditional pampering.

The new Couture Collection tours are designed as add-ons to specific Silversea cruises.

In addition to the South Pole, the collection includes an eight-night trip to remote reindeer herders and eagle hunters of Mongolia meant to be paired with an Asia cruise. There’s also a six-night exploration of the Australian Outback created to complement an Australia cruise. The Antarctica trip is designed to be coupled with a voyage around the southern tip of Africa.

Silversea is going all out with the trips. Ranging in length from five to 11 days, they include transportation by private helicopters as well as private jets. They also include luxury accommodations that sometimes are custom-built just for the trip. Prices start at $11,299 per person.

USA TODAY Cruises: The crazy things cruise lines are painting on ships