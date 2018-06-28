Actress Julia Roberts the attends the amfAR Gala Los Angeles in her honoer on October 13, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: 1 ORIG FILE ID: AFP_TD66Y

Valerie Macon, AFP/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julia Roberts is getting social.

The "Pretty Woman" star has joined Instagram and made her first ever social media post. It's a photo of her sitting in grass wearing denim shorts and a black top that says "love." She captioned the photo, "Hello" with a sunshine emoji.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner does not have a Twitter or Facebook account.

Hello☀️ A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on Jun 26, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

