For the owners of Toyotas damaged by rodents, it's a case of "rats!" when it comes to a court ruling against them in a class-action lawsuit.

Albert Heber of Indiana owned a 2012 Toyota Tundra and had its soy-based insulated wiring chewed through by rodents three times, the first in 2013. Total damages were about $1,500 -- damages that attorney Brian Kabateck said Toyota wouldn't cover under warranty.

But an attorney for people whose vehicles were damaged by rats gnawing on soybean-coated wiring said he may not be done trying to take another swing at the corporate giant.

Last month, a federal court judge in California granted motions from Toyota to dismiss a class-action lawsuit filed in 2016 against the automaker seeking to force it to cover, under warranty, damage from rodents chewing through insulation for engine wiring that is now soy-based instead of petroleum-based. The suit was dismissed and can't be amended and refiled.

Brian Kabateck, co-lead attorney for the plaintiffs, said they are disappointed by the court’s ruling and are weighing legal options in an effort to help consumers recoup their losses.

“Over the course of litigation, we’ve discovered the problem of rodents eating through soy-covered wiring is frequent and widespread, impacting tens of thousands of drivers nationwide,” Kabateck said in a statement.

“Toyota apparently isn’t willing to fix this defect or compensate customers who have paid significant amounts of money to mechanics to repair damage caused by rats, squirrels and mice. People purchased these vehicles because they believed they were buying a reliable product, but Toyota refuses to acknowledge this problem even exists – or cover the damage under its warranty program,” said Kabateck, who is based in Los Angeles.

But Toyota called the claims “meritless.”

“We are gratified that, after repeated failures to allege facts that would support their defect claims, the Court dismissed plaintiffs’ meritless claims without leave to amend,” Toyota said in an email statement.The lawsuit was mentioned in a May story in the Detroit Free Press about a Royal Oak, Michigan, woman who found rats had chewed up the engine wiring on her Ford Mustang.

It was filed on behalf of Albert Heber of Indiana and owners and lessees of 2012 to 2016 model year Toyota vehicles. A similar lawsuit was filed against Honda in 2016 and dismissed later that year by the plaintiffs, according to federal court records in California.

Kabateck said the lawsuit contended that the soy – used in an effort to make vehicles more green and to get rid of petroleum-based wiring – was becoming a “potential food products for rats.”

But Toyota disagreed.

In a prior statement, the company said “rodent damage to vehicle wiring occurs across the industry, and the issue is not brand – or model – specific. We are currently not aware of any scientific evidence that shows rodents are attracted to automotive wiring because of alleged soy-based content.”

According to court records, there were 21 plaintiffs in the fourth amended complaint in this lawsuit.

Toyota moved to dismiss several of the claims "for failure to state a claim."

The judge dismissed several claims, including an express warranty claim, stating that "because the repairs they seek aren't covered by the terms of the express warranty, Plaintiffs can't allege that Toyota breached the express warranty by failing to provide or pay for those repairs."

Regarding implied warranty claims, which also were dismissed, the plaintiffs "fail to allege that Toyota sold them vehicles unfit to be driven," according to court records. The judge called these claims and one other one "incurably defective."

The judge also dismissed fraud and consumer protection claims, saying the plaintiffs failed to plead these claims "with the appropriate level of specificity."

The plaintiffs did not ask the court to grant it leave to amend any of its claims, according to court records, which added that "considering this was the Plaintiffs' fifth attempt at amending their complaint and their continued failure to state a viable claim for relief, the Court declines to give Plaintiffs yet another chance to amend."

