NEW YORK – A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a prosecution request to throw out the entire opening statement presented by a lawyer for Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán but admonished attorney Jeffrey Lichtman for making alarming claims he likely can't support with evidence at the trial.

Judge Brian Cogan issued the ruling Wednesday, the second day of the trial taking place under heavy security at Brooklyn federal court.

“Your opening statement handed out a promissory note that your case is not going to cash,” Cogan said. He said he would counsel jurors to concentrate on evidence when deliberating the case against the alleged ex-leader of the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel. The trial is expected to last four months.

Prosecutors objected to Lichtman characterizing Guzmán as a fall guy for corrupt Mexican officials and a man he dubbed the world’s biggest drug dealer. Lichtman had argued that reputed drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada remained at large because he paid hundreds of millions of dollars to the current and former presidents of Mexico.

"Why did the Mexican government need a scapegoat? Because they were making too much money" from the payoffs, Lichtman argued.

President Enrique Peña Nieto and former president Felipe Calderon rejected the claims as false and defamatory.

"Mr. Lichtman’s opening statement was permeated with improper argument, unnoticed affirmative defenses and inadmissible hearsay," prosecutors had said in a letter to the judge. "The Court should strike it, and instruct the jury to disregard it."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Fels, in his opening, described Guzmán as a cunning businessman who revolutionized narcotics trafficking to the United States.

Guzmán rose from a small-time marijuana dealer in Mexico to moving tons of cocaine, heroin and other drugs from South America and his native land through a network of secret tunnels beneath the southern U.S. border, Fels told jurors.

Guzmán is charged with 17 criminal counts, including drug trafficking, conspiring to murder rivals, money laundering and weapons offenses.

Nicknamed "El Chapo," or "shorty," for his 5-foot-6 stature, he built an organization that used trucks, planes, trains and even a submarine to speed drugs into the exploding U.S. market for more than three decades, Fels said, reaping billions of dollars in profits.

When rivals, government informers or others got in his way, Fels said, Guzmán had them captured, tortured and killed, sometimes wielding his diamond-encrusted pistol or gold-plated AK-47 automatic rifle.

Fels said the jury would see and hear Guzmán on secret videos and audiotapes "running his narco empire in his own words."

The trial is one of the highest-security court proceedings in New York City since the terrorism prosecutions of suspects in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center and a related plot to bomb city landmarks.

Federal agents with bomb-detecting dogs checked the courthouse near Brooklyn's DUMBO and Brooklyn Heights neighborhood, while NYPD Emergency Services Unit officers and other security personnel checked the building.

He was brought to New York in January 2017 after Mexican authorities authorized his extradition to face trial in Brooklyn.

Guzmán has been held in solitary confinement in a Manhattan's high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center, where all of his activities are carefully monitored.

