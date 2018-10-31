WASHINGTON – Conservative lobbyist and radio talk show host Jack Burkman – a man who is known for peddling conspiracy theories – denied that he is behind a scheme to offer women money to make up claims of sexual harassment against special counsel Robert Mueller.

Last week, several journalists were sent an email from a person claiming a firm hired by Burkman offered money to "make accusations of sexual misconduct and workplace harassment against Robert Mueller," per an account by HillReporter.com. On Tuesday, Mueller's team said the allegation had been referred to the FBI.

“When we learned last week of allegations that women were offered money to make false claims about the special counsel, we immediately referred the matter to the FBI for investigation," Mueller spokesman Peter Carr said.

Burkman – who was not named by Mueller's team, but was identified in media reports as being behind the scheme – claimed the allegations were false.

"The left is trying to defend Mueller against sex assault allegations so they attack me in desperation," Burkman said in a tweet. "The establishment media knows that Mueller may go down over this – they want to deflect attention."

Burkman said Mueller "has abused his power" by referring the allegation against him to the FBI and said the woman named in the email "doesn't exist." Mueller is heading the Justice Department's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Atlantic reported that the person who sent the email said she worked as a paralegal for Mueller at Pillsbury, Madison, and Sutro in 1974. The law firm told The Atlantic that it had no record of this person working there.

Other news media outlets reported they were unable to verify any of the details provided in that email.

"Mueller acted without doing the slightest bit of research. He has but one goal: deflect attention from him on to me. Well Bob, by week's end, our nation will know you as nothing but a sex offender," Burkman wrote on Facebook.

He promised to reveal more details at a news conference scheduled Thursday at a Holiday Inn in Northern Virginia.

Burkman hosts "Behind the Curtain with Jack Burkman" – a conservative radio show that promises to expose listeners to "information from the bowels of Washington" – and is a conspiracy theorist with no shortage of theories.

Burkman has offered a $130,000 reward and established a "private commission" to investigate the murder of Seth Rich, 27, a Democratic National Committee staffer whose 2016 death in Washington has been the subject of wild political conspiracy theories. At one point he hired actors and a film crew to stage a reenactment of the murder, The Washingtonian reported. Burkman concluded the death was a professional hit and that Russians were somehow involved.

Washington police have consistently said Rich's murder occurred as the result of a robbery gone wrong.

After initially appearing with him when he first announced the reward, Rich's family disavowed Burkman's efforts and the conspiracy theories surrounding Rich's death.

In February, Burkman also offered a $25,000 reward for potential whistleblowers with information about FBI misconduct related to the 2016 election, according to The Washington Times.

While following a tip claiming to offer information on the FBI in March, Burkman was shot twice and hit by an SUV in a Washington parking garage. Kevin Doherty, 46, was charged in the attack. Doherty had worked with Burkman in his into the Rich murder.

In September, he also offered a $25,000 reward for information about Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

"The political system creates these attack stories and if it wasn't Christine Ford today there was certainly another accuser in line ready to attack the next republican up for office," Burkman wrote in a Facebook post about the allegations.

Burkman said, without evidence, that the drive to block Kavanaugh's confirmation was funded by liberal billionaire George Soros. Somehow that conspiracy was related to a Democratic attempt "to create a shadow govt movement with The NY Times OpEd" while "paying off demonstrators to stop the hearings."

Las year, he held a news conference where he promised to reveal a sexual harassment allegation against a sitting member of Congress, but his client, M. Reese Everson, backed out at the last minute. Weeks later, Burkman and Everson, a registered lobbyist who had done work for his firm, came forward with allegations against Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., who strongly denied that allegation.

A Richmond Free Press report found a number of inconsistencies in Everson's story and said that "since 2015, Ms. Everson has told at least three different versions of events."

Burkman has also accused Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, whom he calls "the greatest threat to the conservative agenda in our country," of drug abuse. He offered no evidence to support the claim.

Although not an elected official, in 2014, Burkman proposed "The American Decency Act," which would prohibit homosexuals from playing in the NFL without separate facilities, according to HuffPost.

