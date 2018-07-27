Carr Fire - Cal Fire and Fire Depts. in the northern California get together to fire the Carr Fire on Thursday morning. The fire continues to move east from Old Shasta all the way to Iron Mountain Road this morning. (Special to the Record Searchlight by photo by Hung T. Vu)

Hung T. Vu

REDDING, Calif. – An explosive, fast-moving wildfire that has killed one person in northern California jumped the Sacramento River late Thursday and roared into the city of Redding after "taking everything down in its path," according to a fire official.

Cal Fire spokesman Jonathon Cox said firefighting agencies were in “evacuation and life-saving mode” right now.

“This fire is moving at such speed and at such intensity that it’s moving faster than we can,” he said. “This thing is progressing faster than firefighting troops can keep up with.”

All residents of Shasta Lake, a city of 10,000 north of Redding, were ordered to evacuate overnight with little warning as the fire destroyed homes in the communities of Shasta, Keswick and the west side of Redding, a city of about 92,000 people.

At one point, as the blaze pushed into Redding late Thursday, TV anchors providing live coverage on KRCR-TV had to abandon their studios because of the threat.

“Right now we are being evacuated,” anchor Allison Woods told viewers. “We are going to leave the station because it is now unsafe to be here.”

Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean says the blaze, called the Carr Fire, killed a privately hired bulldozer operator who was fighting to contain the blaze. Three firefighters were also injured, he said.

At least 15 structures were destroyed and five more damaged, according to Cal Fire. As of Thursday afternoon, the blaze had consumed 28,763 acres and was considered 6 percent contained.

The fire is believed to have started Monday in the Gold Rush-era hamlet of French Gulch after a vehicle problem ignited the blaze on Monday. Driven by high winds, it exploded overnight Thursday and continued its swift march toward heavily populated areas.

Whiskeytown, a once vibrant and bustling mining community southeast of French Gulch, was destroyed as the fire marched toward Redding. A state parks official says employees worked feverishly to save historic artifacts from a Northern California gold rush-era museum threatened by wildfire.

McLean, a spokesman for the crews battling the blaze in Shasta County, called the fire "very dynamic" and said it is "taking everything down in its path.”

Shasta County fire chief Mike Hebrard said the fire was pushed by wind being sucked in from the coast, said.

“What we have is a condition here where it’s 110 degrees in the valley; it’s 60 degrees on the coast. The hot air rises, the air sucks in and those are the winds we are getting about 7 to 8 o’clock every night. And it is pushing that fire basically to the east, to the north,” Hebrard said.

Driven by the high winds, the fire late Thursday managed to jump the Sacramento River that, along with the Keswick Reservoir north, usually provides a 15-mile long water barrier all the way to Shasta Dam.

California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in all of Shasta County.

The weather will continue to be a challenge for firefighters all weekend.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning Thursday, as the temperature reached a hot, sticky and smoky 112 degrees. The high was expected to hit 110 Friday and 109 through Sunday.

Authorities urged residents to evacuate when ordered and to pack clothes, important documents, medicines, cellphone chargers and other materials. Be prepared to be away from home for two to three days, said Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko.

“People who refuse to evacuate not only put themselves and family in danger, they are putting fire personnel in danger,” he said.

Incredible scenes of Carr Fire blowing up near Whiskeytown - Wednesday

Meanwhile, Oak Bottom Marina on Whiskeytown Lake was destroyed.

“The only buildings left standing are the fire station and a couple of restrooms,” Hebrard said. “The concession stands are burned up.”

About 40 boats at the marina were destroyed, he said. Others were released from their moorings and set adrift on the lake.

Jenny Espino and Jim Schultz report for the Redding (Calif.) Record Searchlight; Stanglin reports from McLean,Va.; Contributing: Associated Press

