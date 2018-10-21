On the scene of a floor collapse at a Clemson apartment complex.

Mollie Simon

Thirty people were injured when the floor of a clubhouse collapsed during a party at The Woodlands Apartments, the Clemson City Police Department said.

Police received a call at 12:30 a.m. Sunday and responded to the apartment complex on Old Greenville Highway. Officers arrived to find more than two dozen injuries, although no one was entrapped and none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Larissa Stone, a sophomore at Clemson, said she arrived to the party about 20 minutes before the floor collapsed. She said a song played that "a lot of people liked."

"So everyone was jumping. The beat was about to drop and literally the whole floor collapsed," she said. "It happened so quickly. I stood up, and everyone was trying to climb out. People are under other people. People are hurt. People are bleeding. I had blood on my sneakers. It was really bad."

On the scene of a floor collapse at a Clemson apartment complex.

Mollie Simon

Police said a group had leased the clubhouse for a private party.

"It was packed," Stone said. "That many people should not have been in there."

Resident Victoria Stokes, who has lived at the apartment for about a year, described the chaotic scene after the collapse. Stokes said she saw some people being carried out of the building using lawn chairs.

Stokes wasn't at the party, but described the apartment complex as quiet. She said the party was loud, but didn't think anything of it because it was homecoming weekend.

The injured people were transported to area hospitals by Clemson University EMS, Pickens County EMS and Med Shore Emergency Services. Clemson University Fire coordinated the efforts.

Clemson University officials were notified of the incident early Sunday morning and were still gathering information about what happened.

On the scene of a floor collapse at a Clemson apartment complex.

Mollie Simon

Contributing: Jason Clary, Anderson Independent Mail

Follow Mollie R. Simon on Twitter: @mrsimon22

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com