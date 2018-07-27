State schools Superintendent Tony Evers holds a strong lead over Republican Gov. Scott Walker in a hypothetical fall match-up, according to an NBC News/Marist College Poll released Thursday.

Evers leads Walker, 54 percent to 41 percent, the poll showed.

Just 34 percent of registered Wisconsin voters say Walker deserves re-election, while 61 percent said someone else deserves a chance in the job.

Evers led the Democratic primary field with 26 percent support. Activist Mike McCabe and state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout had 7 percent each and Madison Mayor Paul Soglin had 6 percent support.

The poll only compared Evers to Walker in a head-to-head match-up.

More: Tony Evers leads in Democratic primary for governor, but many voters don't know candidates

In the Republican U.S. Senate race, businessman and U.S. Marine veteran Kevin Nicholson led state Sen. Leah Vukmir among likely voters, 38 percent to 35 percent –within the margin of error. Among all GOP voters, Nicholson led 38 percent to 28 percent.

More: Parents of GOP Senate candidate gave max donations to Democrat Tammy Baldwin

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin led both of her potential Republican rivals, with a 54 percent to 39 percent lead over Nicholson and a 55 percent to 38 percent lead over Vukmir.

The poll of 1,040 adults Wisconsin was conducted July 15-19 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

In Wisconsin, 36 percent of registered voters approved of President Donald Trump's job performance, while 52 percent disapproved.

By a 47 percent to 39 percent margin, those polled preferred a Democratic-controlled Congress.

Photos: Gov. Scott Walker announces re-election bid

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com