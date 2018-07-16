Whether it's pancakes, burgers or something else, IHOP is launching a service to speed them to customers' doors.

The chain, once the International House of Pancakes before the name was shortened, announced a partnership Tuesday with food delivery service DoorDash.

The timing coincides with IHOP’s 60th birthday.

The move broadens the brand’s IHOP ‘N Go platform, which includes an online ordering system and a mobile app. With the expansion, 300 IHOP restaurants across the nation will be able to send food to homes. Pricing wasn't announced.

“This is really the next step in our broader strategy that we started working on about two years ago with going after the off-premise occasion,” IHOP President Darren Rebelez said. “We were hearing from our guests that they wanted to enjoy IHOP food at home or wherever else they wanted to go.”

IHOP is the latest company to try its hand at an increasingly popular trend of home delivery. Eateries, such as Panera Bread and Chili’s Grill & Bar, have been starting similar services over the past couple of years.

Revenue from food deliveries jumped 20% in the past five years, and the overall number of deliveries increased 10% in the same time frame, according to The NPD Group.

Despite far from being first with deliver, Rebelez said that IHOP is "not too late to the party.”

“We weren’t necessarily interested in being the first to do it,” he said. “We just wanted to make sure we did it right.”

