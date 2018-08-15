Back to school season can be just as stressful for parents as it is for some students.

While new technology might be to blame for some of the stress — like kids playing Fortnite when they should be doing homework — it can also provide fantastic fixes for some of our biggest daily dilemmas.

Case in point: I asked more than 1,000 parents on Facebook for their best back to school tech-life hacks. Here's what they said.

Buy new tech for less

$124 tablet on sale that mom bought online after searching "secret sale" sites like DealNews.

Screengrab via Amazon

Many of the most desirable tech gadgets on the market come with a $1,000 (or more) price tag. But there are a handful of sites that deliver the biggest and best discounts right to your eyeballs, with very little work on your part. One mom said she used DealNews to find the $124 8-inch Huawei MediaPad T3 tablet on sale at Amazon, a purchase made because her son needed a basic device to read and do research.

Go old-school to save money on kids' phones

Go Old-School to Save Money on Kids Phones like this 3G Nokia 3310.

Nokia

There’s also no need to fork out several hundred dollars on a smartphone for most pre-teens and teens when a $60 feature phone will do. A handful of parents said they’re opting for basic handsets like the colorful 3G Nokia 3310 to let kids call, text, take photos, and use a few basic apps. Parents also gave it high marks for a nearly unbreakable body, all-day battery life, quick charging time, and 27-days of standby time.

Don’t buy when you can borrow

This app called Epic gives you access to more than 25,000 books, audiobooks, and DIY videos for ages 12 and under. It costs under $8 per month.

Epic

A father on Facebook wrote that one of his go-to hacks is an app called Epic that gives you instant access to more than 25,000 books, audiobooks, and DIY videos for ages 12 and under. The cost for full digital access is just under eight dollars a month and you can try it for free for 30 days.

Student loan life-saver

Parents can compare student loan costs with credible.com.

Screengrab via Credible

Another point several parents made is that money stress doesn’t stop when your kids get out of school. This is the time of year many students and parents are worrying about student loans. For that, free online tech tool Credible.com is a go-to hack. “I graduated with $106,000 of student loan debt,” 28-year old Jared Davis told me over the phone. “Right out of school, my monthly payments were more than $1,000 per month.”

Davis says the site is similar to Expedia, but for private student loans. “It was great to compare multiple lenders side-by-side without sharing my personal data or impacting my credit score. I’ve saved about $16,000 by refinancing so far.”

Earn college credits at home

The ever-rising cost of college came up several times in parents’ top hacks. A typically college course can set you back over $2,000 at a public college, and well over $4,000 at a private institution. “One way to save is to take as many college courses as you can online and then transfer them,” wrote 49-year old David Mountain via Facebook direct message.

Mountain uses a site called Study.com. According to the site’s College Accelerator page, it offers around 150 popular college courses that most students have to take anyway, but at roughly 1/10th of the normal cost. The credit is transferable to more than 1,500 top colleges and universities.

Alexa to the rescue

Several parents also mention smart-home gadgets. “I hate to say it,” wrote Tim Kicmol on Facebook, “but, we have 3 [Amazon Echo] Alexas and 2 Amazon cameras. We use the [Echo] Alexa as an intercom system to talk to the three boys from our bedroom. When we are really tired we instruct Alexa to read a story to them. The cameras are used to confirm the boys are staying in their rooms at night.”

Also on Facebook, Matt Hemmert added, “Alexa. She (yes we call her she) is fully integrated into our thermostat, yard sprinklers, room lights, comic relief, timers, shopping lists, schedules, etc. At this level of stickiness, I don’t know if we’d be able to “unsmart” our home. Also, something we’ve started using as well are grocery store apps to place and pay for orders and then just go pick up. My wife loves it because it means she doesn’t have to venture in with our two littlest monsters in tow and it eliminates impulse buying.”

Alexa to the rescue: the Echo can be used in your child's bedroom as an intercom system to talk to them, or Alexa can read to your son or daughter before bed.

Amazon

Join (or start) a social media parenting group

Since I picked up all these hacks thanks to social media, the last hack here is to remember that information and empathy are often as close as your computer.

“My parent-network in real life is about 12 people,” mom of three and parenting author, Lisa Heffernan tells me over the phone. But with her Facebook group, Grown and Flown Parents, “I have about 88,000 people to run things by.” There are thousands of well- established social media parenting groups to choose from, or it’s easy to start your own. Heffernan says just remember the rules of engagement, like keeping comments respectful, no politics, selling stuff, or bullying. Kind of like real life — the stuff you’re supposed to learn in Kindergarten and all that.

More: Just how much time are you spending on your social apps?

More: Listen up, fam: Here's how to make sense of what your teen is slanging

Now, we would love to hear from you. What are some of your top back-to-school tech-life hacks for saving time, money, and most of all — sanity? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com