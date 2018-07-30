Hundreds of people trapped on a volcano on the Indonesia island Lombok are making their way off the mountain after an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 struck the tourist destination.

By late afternoon, more than 250 people had reached a relief post in Sembalun village and a team of rescuers has reached hundreds more near the mountain’s crater lake, a local military official, Arifianto, told Indonesian TV.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency had said more than 680 people were stranded on Rinjani, an active volcano.

The initial earthquake was followed by 60 smaller quakes, according to the BBC, with the largest reaching a magnitude of 5.7.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the 6.4-magnitude quake was 0.8 miles west of Lelongken, Indonesia, and had a depth of 4.4 miles. Indonesian officials have raised the death toll from the quake to 16.

More than 335 people have been injured, reports Reuters, mostly by buildings collapsed during the quake.

"I thought I was going to die," John Robyn Buenavista, a 23-year-old American, who was at the summit when the quake hit, told Reuters. "I was clinging to the ground. It felt like it lasted forever. I saw people fall off, but it’s a blur."

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Ocean. In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

